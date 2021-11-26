Comment: Putting Kirkcaldy's Polish Club into local control secures its future

Kirkcaldy's Polish Club

The Polish Club has thrived in Kirkcaldy since the 1950s because of the commitment of the volunteers at its very heart rather than its remote London-based owners.

The opportunity to take control of the building is one this town cannot pass up.

A £300,000 fundraising campaign is ambitious, but the trust formed to protect and develop the club has spent months working behind the scenes to get things in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now it needs your support.

Its petition to demonstrate local support - and by local, we mean people in KY1 and KY2 postcodes specifically - is the first step to unlocking major funding.

The trustees have several months to hit their goal, and they start knowing that people in Kirkcaldy have stepped up every time they have been asked to help.

The club has done so much to preserve Polish heritage for generations.

It has also extended deep into the community it serves, hosting clubs galore, is home to some outstanding live music courtesy of Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, and regular events.

Even people who don’t go there know what the Polish Club does - their support is just as important.

Current owners, SPK are angling for a sale on the open market.

That carries the threat that the club may be lost forever.

That cannot - and must not - happen.

Post lockdown, our community assets are more valuable than ever.

Your support will help bring the Polish Club under local control.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.