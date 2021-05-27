Comment: Rebuilding resilience to get children in Fife out of poverty

Child poverty is rising in Fife

It is also frightening to consider how much worse the picture will become once the full impact of the pandemic on families is understood.

The latest data will come as no surprise to any of the frontline organisations working incredibly hard to provide support to a growing number across Kirkcaldy.

The more state support contracts, the harder they work, and the deeper they dig to make sure no-one falls through the cracks.

But, their resources are wafer-thin, and many lean heavily on a remarkable network of supporters who never let them down.

The work they do can save, and transform, young lives.

And behind every statistic lies a child – it could be a neighbour, a relative or a school pal – who we cannot let down. Individually, and collectively, we have to do more.We also have to understand what help is needed.

The support provided is key to re-building people’s resilience which has been badly eroded by the pandemic.

Without that, everything can fall like a pack of cards.

Going forward we have to support and encourage all children and young people to increase their resilience, their skills and their knowledge.Every step forward they take forward, we have to be there to help and encourage them.

We cannot look to government, central or local, to fund it all.

This has to be a call to action to our town and our community.

