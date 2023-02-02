The pre-game speech by Mick Kennedy, manager of Darvel Juniors, should go down in Scottish sporting history.

It led his team to a stunning, thoroughly deserved win over Aberdeen. Eliminating a club six leagues above you is astonishing - doing it live on television in front of your home support is incredibly special. A moment in time to frame forever.

I’ve been in dressing rooms and heard similar talks from coaches and also senior players - moments when people stand up and, in doing so, set the tone in words and, then, deeds.

The dressing room that hosted the inspiring pre-match talk (Pic: John Devlin)

Kennedy’s strong Scottish accent rang true as he stood in the centre of the room and gave the team talk of his life. I hope his words nailed, once and for all, the patronising nonsense that ‘wee’ teams are supposed to pedal on such big cup games. You know the script - “we’ll got out and just enjoy the day.”

That approach has always irked me. It suggests they are just along for the ride and have no real ambition to go and win the game. Defeat is the anticipated outcome so they fall back back on the old cliches that follow a weary trail around every ground in the lower leagues. Chairmen and directors are equally guilty as they treat it as little more than a grand day out - a day of largesse in the boardroom when they get to tuck into a better class of sannies.

Mick Kennedy could easily have looked at Aberdeen and figured that, even at their wretched worst, they’d still turn his side over. Instead, in 80 seconds he instilled his belief in his players to rise to the occasion - a rallying cry with a very clear belief.

He told his players. “I read recently that the average man lives to about 77. That’s 40 million minutes in his life. I am asking you to give your utmost for the next 90 - 90 minutes out of 40 million.

“When that whistle goes, be prepared to give everything you have for each other, for yourself and your family. Be proud of what you achieve and what we are going to achieve. I promise you right now we can win this, but it is about belief, and that starts within yourself and spreads from one another - but you must believe.

“I know what is in this changing room and in your hearts, and when we are together we can achieve anything we set our minds to, but we have to have hunger, desire in our bellies, and draw strength from the crowd and each other when you need that extra yard - look around you to your brothers and your family. Let’s go.”

What I loved about Kennedy’s words were their sincerity, and honesty. His faith in his team was absolute. He focussed on their strengths - not the scale of the challenge that lay ahead.

Darvel’s victory - and the manner in which they achieved it - is surely all that is great, thrilling and uplifting about sport.

In one minute 20 seconds he changed their lives.