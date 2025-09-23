David Torrance MSP: One year on, the Kirkcaldy Lottery's first anniversary brings real change

As the Kirkcaldy Lottery marks its first anniversary this month, it’s time to celebrate what has been achieved and to look forward to what more can be done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in 2024 by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, it promised more than just a chance at winning cash. It pledged to put at least 50% of its proceeds into town centre regeneration and to let local voices decide where money is spent. One year on, it is great to see it delivering on all counts.

Over the past twelve months the Lottery has funded 14 projects, eleven of which are in the town centre. These are not window dressing efforts. The murals on formerly run down shop fronts, the bright new artworks in empty units such as the former New Look/Debenhams spaces and the once forgotten gable end now alive with a striking image of a young Adam Smith are all visible, concrete improvements that change how people feel walking through Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lottery is enhancing the look of the town centre and helping to rebuild community spirit. With over 1,500 local winners in its first year, many being small and local prizes, people are seeing that their support yields returns for both themselves and the community.

The Kirkcaldy Lottery has marked its first anniversary. (Pic: contributed)

Perhaps the biggest win, though, is that people feel heard. Suggestions are being made by residents about what they want to see, such as murals, noticeboards, lighting, and better use of empty premises.

Another key advantage of the Lottery is the flexibility that it offers, something public budgets often lack. Without the need to plan years in advance and navigate complex regulations, the Lottery can fund relatively small, yet timely and high-impact improvements.

A bright mural or a noticeboard may seem modest, but they serve as catalysts which inspire further investment and make Kirkcaldy feel cared for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, the jackpot of £25,000 has yet to be won, but that doesn’t diminish the real value already delivered. A lottery is always a gamble but in this case the odds seem fair not just to winners, but to the town.