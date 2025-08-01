Exam results: forget the media froth and focus on your own next steps

No photographer asked me to do a star jump when I opened my exam results. No TV crew trained their cameras on my mates and I as we sat in our common room at Wester Hailes Education Centre.

There simply was no hoopla back when the brown envelope landed on my doormat circa 1980.

It still seems strange to see the media circus role into town this time every year as the shiniest pupils are paraded in front of the cameras and speak with an articulacy that is ‘way beyond the monosyllabic mumbles that all teenagers should converse in, accompanied by body language which consists of nothing more than a shrug of the shoulders.

In 2025, Results Day is a major exercise co-ordinated by council comms teams and timetabled to the minute.

This year, it’s west Fife’s turn to host the media. We get access to the school from 5:00am - sorry, that’s the middle of the night to me - with first results from 7:30am and more photocalls before the time the school bell would normally ring.

I was exhausted just reading the itinerary, so will tender my apologies. Last time I was up at 5:00am I was stumbling out of a club in search of the all-night bakery in Edinburgh on our route home. Nothing beats waking up to the smell of 12 fresh rolls in a paper bag. Well, maybe 11 or ten and a half, depending how peckish I got on the walk home …

The support pupils have now, come exam day, is fantastic.

The generations which went before had their own support network of their mates - and that was about it. I don’t recall any pep talk from a careers officer which was just as well as he was useless.

My abiding memory is of one group meeting where he asked what you wanted to do and then rummaged in his bag for a leaflet with further information. I actually brought my own and he took some for his files – and I swear he told the boys to join the army and the girls to be nurses. The early 80s were a less than enlightening time, kids ...

Appeals didn’t exist either - or if they did, I have no memory of anyone ever lodging one. You either passed and moved on, or failed and re-sat.

I left with two Higher and seven O-Grades.

I failed French after our collective approach to getting our mate’s big sister to do our homework was rumbled and everyone else quit the class. German was a lost cause, and even after two attempts, a Maths O-Grade eluded me. I blame trigonometry. I was doing fine until they introduced it and my brain checked out. All I know is that the answer to the question ‘what’s the cosine of 42?’ is not ‘who cares, Miss’ That got me detention for a week. Still think I was right though ...

English and Modern Studies were my salvation, along with a music O-grade - there’s nowt I don’t know about Russian composers or 16th century English madrigals - but I was exceptionally lucky because I knew what I anted to do, and wasn’t interested in going to university or college. By 15 I had a Saturday job covering football The Pink sports newspaper in Edinburgh, and by 17 I had an NUJ card and a full-time job.

So, if you are not invited to do a star jump, not considered shiny enough to represent your school on telly this week, don’t panic. The hoopla means absolutely nothing. It’s just froth.

Take the time to digest your results, and whether good or bad, remember the world will keep spinning. Your journey is only just beginning …