Fife budget debate: Trumpesque contributions with a side serving of Shakespeare

The debate meandered from Shakespeare to Spiderman and at times resembled little more than a word salad, but Fife’s councillors got there in the end.

An 8.2% Council Tax rise was hefty, but slightly less painful than the 10% muttered in the corridors of power high up in Fife House - the decision makers do get the best views from the top floor. Perish the thought that a cynic would even think of suggesting they also look down on everyone from their ivory tower.

As with all budget debates there were as many references to, and criticisms of, Westminster and Holyrood as there were about potholes in Pitcoudie and bin collections in Bennochy. The old fault lines are as entrenched as ever in local politics.

“Complex and mind numbing for most of us” was Darren Watt’s summation of the reams of paper containing the proposals and counter proposals under consideration which is a fair point. He also cut to the chase and nailed it nine words: “What does it mean? Council Tax is going up.”

Some of the contributions to Fife Council's budget debate were described as "Trumpesque" (Pic: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The same clarity didn’t quite cut through when he referenced a famous Spiderman meme - judging by the quizzical looks, few got it either.

Amid all the talk of salami slicing budgets - a recurring phrase in the debate, and before lunch too - the bottom line is we are all going to pay more.

“Hard times and tough choices” said one while another dismissed Labour’s “high tax low delivery budget.” For political balance, the SNP budget was “sound and fury but signifies nothing.”

The SNP’s David Alexander said it was “the worst budget in decades” while Labour’s Colin Davidson said of the SNP “new team, same old negativity.” It makes you wonder how they ever managed to co-parent the council in a previous joint administration.

One councillor said studying the SNP proposals reminded him of act five, scene five of Shakespeare’s “Scottish play” which had members delving deep into their memory banks of their English studies at school.

Luckily, Councillor Allan Knox helped them out with the soliloquy - “tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow” in a reference to the party kicking the can down the road. Pretty sure that didn’t come from Macbeth …

And as the debate wound up, administration leader David Ross also brought the White House to Fife House, describing some “Trumpesque” contributions - “asserting something despite all evidence to the contrary and expecting people to believe you.” So far Trump has yet to respond. He may well declare war on Fife, or maybe just change the region’s name to Donald-Land. Or worse, dispatch Elon Musk on Air Force One to tell us we’re all fired. Just as well, the plane is too big to land at Fife Airport.