Sitting in glorious sunshine at Promfest in Leven on Sunday, I couldn’t help but think - yet again - that Kirkcaldy needs to get its act properly together when it comes to events.

That’s the second music festival I’ve been to in Leven this year, both well attended, well run and sustainable. We’re more than capable of achieving the first two, but that last bit - we’re not too smart at that.

Kirkcaldy’s track record is one of events and festivals which last only as long as the commitment of the person or team running them before fizzling out altogether. We need a network of people who can come together, offer support and also resource to underpin the foundations.

Fife Pride is a perfect example of an event that has grown steadily, and is looking to its next leadership team, to decide its future shape.

Promfest in Leven was a huge hit at the weekend (Pic: Fife Free Press)

KY-ONE, the eight-hour dance music event which took over the Town Square, is just beginning its journey, and the feedback from the weekend was very positive, so it too has the potential to become an annual fixture on the town’s events calendar - and we need more of them. Many more.

I have long believed Fife’s creative sector is key to not just making things happen, and bringing life to our towns and venues indoors and out, but driving audiences which generate revenue for businesses. It must be ten years since I was part of a working group which helped shape Fife’s creative blueprint. It’d be interesting to revisit that document and see what has been delivered.

At Pittenweem Arts Festival last week, we bumped into friends from Edinburgh who’d come over on a coach trip. At Largo Arts Week, visitors poured in and boosted the local economy. At Promfest on Sunday the place was buzzing and that can only have been good for the stallholders who were there, plus any businesses around the area.

Next month, Outwith kicks off in Dunfermline with a packed programme of live music and events which take place in venues big and small across the city centre for six days.

Kirkcaldy? Well, we’re the place that used to have a comedy festival, used to have a film festival, once had an international carnival that lasted two or three years, and even our weekly artisan market has lost most of its initial buzz which genuinely changed the atmosphere in the High Street for a short while.

A decade and more ago, we had a wee group which brought together Fife College, the BID, and a whole bunch of folk all hosting, or planning various events - it was so long ago we met in the Roundhouse at the old Victoria Road campus - with the idea of helping each other out, looking at any scheduling clashes, and working together on promotion and sponsorship.We need something like that once more. Not a talking shop - sat on too many of them already - but a forum that brought business acumen to match the creativity, energy and commitment of folk brimming with ideas.

No-one is going to bring an event or festival to Kirkcaldy - we ain’t on that map - so if we want the buzz of Promfest or the energy of Outwith, and we do, we gotta do it ourselves. I’m in. Are you?