Fife’s vibrant creative scene needs your support - go buy a ticket to a show

Your starter for ten: who was the last Kirkcaldy singer or musician to sell out the Adam Smith Theatre?

The question stumped us as we watched the foyer buzz with noise after the first of Billy Reekie’s two shows last week. The queue for his meet and greet sneaked round to the main stairs leading back up to the auditorium. It was chaos, but in a good way - and it brought the place to life.

Billy sold out his first night within eight minutes, the second in an hour, and over 200 people were still in the online queue as the ‘house full’ signs were being dusted off. Something like 2000 people hit OnFife’s website in a bid to get tickets.

Those numbers are simply astonishing, and watching folk pour into the venue, and the incredible atmosphere they created, simply drove home what a fabulous asset the Adam Smith Theatre is, and what an underused asset it is when it comes to live music.

Billy Reekie on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Quite simply, we need more of these nights - vibrant gigs, packed audiences, bars which do a pretty darned good trade, and great performances on stage. The venue has everything in place - it just needs acts to be booked.

The weekend also saw a fantastic takeover by Fife’s creative artists who filled the Beveridge Suite and the downstairs room, and it was good to see such a steady stream of folk popping in.

Billy sold out two nights in lightning quick time. That’s close to 1000 seats. Brian Cox couldn’t quite manage one full house the other month. What’s that old adage? Oh yeah, give the people what they want.

Maybe, just maybe, it’s as simple as that? If I was CEO of OnFife - councillors needn’t panic, it’ll never happen - I’d have had every manager into a meeting the morning after Billy’s gig and said that’s the buzz I want in my venues, whether it’s music, film, drama,, comedy or creative events, and give them a simple challenge: what do you need to do to make it happen regularly?

It’s harder than ever to get your message across and promote shows, which is one of the great ironies of the digital age. We’re all on so many different platforms which pump out posts every few minutes - and yet, so much of that froth simply passes us by.

It was also really interesting to hear so many folk say this was their first time inside the theatre since its refurbishment. They were all hugely impressed, but here’s the thing - the Adam Smith has been open for two years. Breaking that prolonged absence is a huge challenge, but it has to be met head on to ensure the buzz we witnessed last week happens again, and again.

Saturday night at the Kings saw another fantastic gig with the Lorna Brooks Band on stage, It too deserved a bigger audience, so this is a town and district wide issue to be addressed.

Fife’s creative sector is vibrant - perhaps more so than ever - and the live music scene is building once again. It doesn’t take many folk to fill our venues either, but they are all about people. Without them they can’t, function.

Your active support is key. Buy a ticket, fill a seat - try something new, and do it this weekend. Maybe then it won’t be so long before someone else from this town headlines at the Adam Smith ...