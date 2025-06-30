Gowrie House: an atmosphere full of life and love thanks to dedicated carers

I recently had the privilege of visiting Gowrie House Care Home as part of Care Home Week 2025 and I think it’s fair to say that the warm smiles and quiet dedication of the carers left a lasting impression on me.

Whether working in residential settings or visiting people in their own homes, carers provide far more than physical support. They offer companionship, dignity, and stability to those who need it most. In many cases, they become friends and extended family.

During my visit, I watched carers laugh with residents over cake and a cuppa, all while offering a steady, comforting presence. It is unfortunately true that despite their critical role, carers too often go underappreciated. The job is immensely demanding, with long hours, emotional strain, and physical effort being just a few of the challenges faced on daily basis; yet, still, carers show up day after day, driven by compassion and a strong sense of duty.

We know our population is ageing and that more and more people will need support in the coming decades.

As we prepare for this future, we must make sure that our carers are properly recognised, respected, and supported. This means fair pay, adequate staffing, access to mental health resources, and opportunities for professional development. Investing in the care workforce is not only morally right, but a practical necessity.

I have visited Gowrie House many times over the years, and every single time there has been an atmosphere full of life and love, all made possible by the empathy and dedication of those who care for the residents.

While Care Home Week is undoubtably a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on the vital work of carers, it should not be the only time that their efforts are recognised. Their compassion and emotional strength deserve more than a single week of appreciation.

We should all be striving to embed a culture of everyday respect and gratitude by simply taking the time to say ‘thank you’ more often. Our appreciation should be much more than just an annual event.