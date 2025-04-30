Hard work but no quick fixes to create a better town centre for Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have always said our community has a proud past, and that we deserve a future to look forward to as well.

Our High Street and seafront are part of that, and I know how much the current situation frustrates people. Even just at my last surgery in Kirkcaldy, two constituents came separately to share their excellent ideas for improvement.

The truth is, there are no quick fixes for regenerating the town centre. It will take time and money. I’m fighting hard for investment, but change won’t happen overnight.

One important step forward is the plan to demolish the derelict “ugly sisters” multi-storey car parks at the Mercat, which have stood in the way of our town centre’s potential for far too long. These crumbling car parks have become a symbol of decline. Their removal will open up space and opportunity for movement towards regeneration that could create a town centre which works for local people, attracts visitors, and supports thriving businesses.

Melanie Ward MP and Labour councillors at the sod-cutting ceremony for the new Templehall Community hub (Pic: Submitted)

Since being elected, I’ve made growing the local economy and securing investment a top priority. That’s why I’ve been campaigning hard to get action on these car parks as the first step toward bringing new life to Kirkcaldy town centre. I pressed Fife Council to commit funding to get this work underway, and they have now done this. Next will be making sure what replaces the car parks is fit for Fife’s future. The Scottish Government is missing in action when it comes to all of this.

In Westminster, I’m banging down doors to demand redevelopment funding for our town. I’ve raised the issue directly with Ian Murray MP, Secretary of State for Scotland; Gareth Thomas MP, Minister for Small Business; and Alex Norris MP, Minister for Local Growth. I’ll keep going.

Last week, I was delighted to join Labour Councillors at the sod-cutting ceremony for the new Templehall Community Hub — another fantastic example of Labour-led Fife Council investing in our community.

This new state-of-the-art Hub will bring key services together under one roof, including the community centre, library, local office, and support previously spread across different sites. By creating one modern, accessible space, it’ll be easier for local people to access help, activities and opportunities, right at the heart of their community — in a building fit for modern times, just as our people deserve.

Projects like the car park demolition and Templehall Hub show what’s possible when local representatives work together, stay focused on delivery, and put our communities first. There is a long way to go but these are important steps forward.