Holyrood Budget: Fife’s families deserve more than SNP’s empty promises

Last week, the SNP announced the Scottish Government’s Budget for the coming year.

With record investment from the UK Labour Government, this should have been an opportunity to deliver real change for the people of Scotland.

Instead, it is a Budget that lacks leadership, vision, and ambition. Rather than planning for Scotland’s future, the SNP are scrambling to fix the mistakes they’ve made over 17 years in government. One in five people contacting me are struggling with Fife’s housing emergency.

Yet, instead of using Labour’s record funding increase to tackle this crisis head-on, the SNP are papering over the cracks. The so-called boost in housing funding simply undoes a damaging cut they made last year—leaving funding for affordable housing still lower than it was two years ago. This short-term thinking is failing families in Fife who desperately need safe, affordable homes. After 17 years of SNP neglect, our NHS is on life support. One in six Scots are on waiting lists, and the best the SNP can promise is that by 2026, patients might only have to wait a year for treatment. Here in Fife, mental health services are in crisis, with the worst waiting times in Scotland. Yet the Scottish Government has slashed £20 million from the Mental Health Services budget, leaving vulnerable patients and exhausted staff without the support they need. The increase in Police Scotland funding is welcome, especially with one in ten cases I handle involving crime and justice. However, officer numbers are falling, and communities feel the impact of fewer police on the streets.

Melanie Ward with Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader (Pic: Submitted)

Public confidence is eroding, and anti-social behaviour blights too many lives here – as I recently raised in the House of Commons. The SNP’s failure to provide an effective strategy to tackle this undermines the safety of our communities. The UK Labour Budget delivered the largest settlement in the history of devolution. Yet, the SNP has squandered this opportunity, failing to deliver the outcomes Scotland deserves.

This tired, chaotic, and incompetent government is out of ideas, excuses, and time. Only a Scottish Labour Government, elected in 2026, can bring the stability, vision, and ambition needed to rebuild Scotland—delivering affordable homes, a revitalised NHS, and safer communities. Scotland deserves better, and Labour stands ready to deliver the future that local families deserve.