David Torrance MSP and Mark Reynolds at Kirkcaldy's Barnardo’s shop on the High Street (Pic: Submitted)

As an MSP, I see every day the pressures facing families across our communities.

Many households struggle to make ends meet, and children can be disproportionately affected by these challenges.

It is in times like these that community initiatives can make a real and lasting difference.

I am proud to support a local project led by Mark Reynolds, owner of Revolution Barbershop, who has organised a Toy Drive in aid of Barnardo’s. By collecting new toys for boys and girls, this initiative ensures that children experiencing hardship can enjoy moments of joy and play, something every child deserves.

Barnardo’s is a vital organisation that works tirelessly to support children and families across Scotland.

Their work includes protecting vulnerable children, supporting families in crisis, and providing resources that help children thrive. Donations like those collected through this Toy Drive directly support Barnardo’s work, enabling them to continue offering practical assistance, emotional support, and educational resources to children in need.

The impact of a single donation simply cannot be underestimated.

A toy may seem small, but to a child supported by Barnardo’s, it represents care, and is a reminder that they are valued.

What makes this drive especially inspiring is the example it sets. A local business taking the lead, encouraging local people to contribute, shows that supporting one another is a responsibility shared by all.

Already, members of the community have begun dropping off donations at Revolution Barbershop, demonstrating the generosity and solidarity that makes Kirkcaldy so strong.

I would encourage everyone who can, to take part. Donations can be taken directly to Revolution Barbershop or Barnardo’s, and every contribution will help ensure that Barnardo’s can continue its essential work, while bringing joy and support to children and families across Scotland.