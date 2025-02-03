I went on my first mystery bus tour and found places in Scotland I’d never been to

Have bus pass, will travel. One of the few perks of getting old and cracking 60 is that a whole new world opens up. The bus timetable is your pathway to unexplored towns and cities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I used to jump on the old Buzz Buses when I first came to Kirkcaldy - from memory the fare was something 40p from Chapelhill down to the High Street - but I rarely set foot on a bus again until last year when my magic wee pass popped through the letterbox. Now, I rarely step on to a train, preferring to take the bus to and from Edinburgh for gigs or days out. The X60 and me are old buddies now!

I guess without a bus pass, my response to my wife asking “shall we book a mystery coach trip” would have been very different. That’s why on Sunday we were at Halbeath Park & Ride bright and early to step into a whole new world of adventure and exploration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the bus simply says “mystery trip” you start to ponder your destinations - I reckoned Pitlochry, the staple of all coach tours, or maybe a wee birl down to Berwick. Realising the coach had come via Dundee and Perth meant a quick recalibration as we ruled out everything north of Fife.

A magical mystical bus tour to Luss and Inverary (pics: Fife Free Press)

Still, I didn’t have Bathgate on my bus bingo card - thankfully just a pick-up point - or Falkirk which is probably the last place on earth any Fifer would want to explore on a Sunday. Or any day for that matter.

Turns out it was the driver’s first mystery trip too, and I was heartened they’d at least told him his end destination otherwise this could have been a very long road to nowhere.

We set off along the M8 for a day out that the younger me would have snorted at with derision. How uncool is a busload of old folk armed with flasks, pre-packed sandwiches - cue the unmistakable aroma of Branston pickle! - and some boiling sweeties to sook? As Huey Lewis once sang, it’s hip to be square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign posts for Oban gave us a clue, and our first stop was Luss where they once filmed Take The High Road, although the only hint of the glory days of our ain wee soap was a modest plaque at the gift shop which said this was used as the Blairs’ shop. Sadly, there’s no lifesize statue to Dougal Lachlan or Inverdarroch, while no-one strolled around dressed in costume as Mrs Mack. They’re missing a trick up there y’know judging by the numbers milling around on a dreich Scottish day in February …

From there it was a wee birl up the road to Inverary for some excellent food, and a wee mooch around the distinctive black and white buildings of the High Street.I’d never been before - it’s down for a return, and longer, visit.

The trip departed at 9:00am, got back at 7:15pm with a photo-op at Rest And Be Thankful. The cost? A tenner!

That’s a more than decent price for a day out. The scenery - stunning and ever changing - came free. I suspect this won’t be my last birl round this country.

Better stock up on Werthers Originals and invest in a flask and a travelling rug … we got lots to see.