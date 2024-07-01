If we film everything, it’s only a matter of time before we are the next subject

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We film everything these days. Absolutely everything.

From car crashes and major fires to the most minor of incidents we know nothing about, but still the first instinct of many passers-by is to pick up their smart phone and point it at the scene, and then shove the footage on social media where speculation spreads like wildfire. The ratio of smart phones to dumb users is clearly growing as the devices are omni present, and the more we view everything through a wee camera lens, the less actually see.

I once keeled cover in the High Street. I’d like to say I collapsed, but, in truth, it was a wussy faint caused entirely by what turned to me being anemic. I was slumped next to a cash machine, and the shop owner very kindly came with a bottle of water. Imagine if someone had filmed it and slapped it on to a Facebook page - what would the comments have been? “Poor fella, hope he is okay” or “another jaikie missing his fix, eh?” “ and “ach, maybe his next shot will be fatal.” I think I know which way it’d go …

I saw a tweet last week from a woman who thanked a man who’d helped get her buggy down to the platform as she used the London Tube. She didn’t expect a third party to film it and bung it on to TikTok with some ’inspirational’ message along the lines of “don’t look for a man with lots of cash, get one who helps.”

Why is there a need to film, and upload, every single thing we see? (Pic: geralt/Pixabay)

We seem to have created a generation of social media users with no understanding of privacy, but this goes much further - it’s about respect and courtesy.

I saw a post concerning a person who needed a wee bit of help after taking a fall. What might have been a medical emergency was something very mundane, but still, it ended up on Facebook with no thought given to the person who came round to find she was all over a social media platform. She, gently, called it out, and the response was as predictable as it was utterly disheartening.

The “so what” brigade were out the traps first followed by the “it’s in a public place, ah dinnae need permission” mob of smart phone movie makers who have never picked up a law book in their lives, followed by that strange breed of grown ups who really think they are down with the kids using words like “Karen” and “snowflake.” Even teenagers cringe if they hear their peers using them.

Social media calls it engagement. The reality is it is corroding they way we communicate - and it’s getting worse. Policing social media platforms is almost impossible, and all it takes is one person to spark another wave of comments, and the spiral downward continues. I fear for the damage this is doing to a generation which has grown up surgically attached to their phones and snapchat filters. Big tech companies don’t care, but we should.

I get the ‘news’ value in a major incident, but next time you see someone takes tumble or something happening that is pretty innocuous, either go to their help or simply move on and let the experts help.