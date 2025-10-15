Incredible cancer research but we need a strategy fit for the future

Cancer affects almost all of us at some point: with either ourselves or loved ones and friends getting the diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks I’ve met with a number of cancer charities. What struck me was the dedication and innovation that is being shown in our research facilities, as well as how much our outlook on cancer is changing.

When I met with Pancreatic Cancer UK, they showed me a new breathalyser that they are developing to improve early diagnosis, which is crucial in a cancer where only 10% of those diagnosed catch it early enough for surgery, the only potentially curative treatment. My darling Dad was one of those whose life it took.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estée Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign, which held its Pink Ribbon Tea in Parliament this week, is campaigning to improve awareness of symptoms where only 18% of women know all of them.

Melanie Ward MP supporting a campaign to catch pancreatic cancer early (Pic: Submitted)

I also attended Prostate Cancer Research’s reception, which highlighted how a screening programme targeted at men at high risk of developing the cancer could save thousands of lives.

My friends and colleagues have their own stories too: Wes Streeting MP, the UK Labour Health Secretary, who overcame kidney cancer, and Ashley Dalton MP, Labour’s Health Minister, who has incurable metastatic breast cancer and is responsible for writing England’s national cancer plan - a Scottish Labour government would develop its own cancer strategy if elected in May.

We also have amazing cancer support organisations like the Maggie’s centre here in Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the scientific breakthroughs are revolutionary, they are in marked contrast to the facts about cancer treatment in Scotland today.

The Scottish Government’s own target of beginning treatment within 62 days of an urgent suspicion of cancer referral is 95% of cases. In Fife, this was met in less than two thirds of cases in the first half of 2025; a shocking indictment of the SNP’s mismanagement of our NHS. If the target had been met, 153 more Fifers would have been treated on time.

Indeed, across Scotland, the 62-day standard has not been met since 2012. To those waiting anxiously for treatment, these are not just statistics – they could be the difference between life and death.

The incredible research breakthroughs show us that outcomes for those with cancer can be vastly better than in the past. We can further improve treatment and early detection. What we desperately need to make this happen in Scotland is proper management of our NHS and a cancer strategy fit for the future.