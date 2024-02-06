Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mills were eventually removed from our built history, but even though industry persisted in the pits of Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area well into my early twenties, the wholesale deindustrialisation of Scotland that took place in the late 80s under Thatcher put paid to that. Yet her actions inflicted something far worse than mere closure, it ripped the identity from proud mine workers and destroyed the economic power of whole communities putting many others out of work in the process.

So, it’s tragic to see some forty years later that Grangemouth oil refinery, arguably the last vestiges of Scotland’s once world leading industrial capacity, is being surrendered without so much of a fight from the SNP Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When oil was first discovered in Scotland the SNP slogan was “It’s Scotland’s Oil”, and despite repeated unionist claims it had all but run out, with the loss of Grangemouth, it may as well have never existed for all the benefit its vast riches have brought to Scotland.

Ineos Grangemouth Refinery (Pic: TSPL)

But it’s not the oil that has run out, it will be pumping billions into the UK Treasury for decades to come, it’s the SNP who have all but run out of fight and ideas. They have utterly abandoned the values of common purpose with the people of Scotland that were central to the 2014 Yes campaign.

This week my ALBA Party colleague Kenny MacAskill MP wrote a powerful account of Scotland’s proud history of industrial struggle in The National. Some won, many lost, but they sit at the heart of the politicisation of Scotland’s people. As a politician with a credible and creditable history he makes the argument why support for workforces whether at Ferguson Marine, the Grangemouth oil refinery and elsewhere is vital.

These struggles go back centuries not decades and it’s time for all Scots to get behind the campaign to save Grangemouth. The Scottish Government must be pressed to give its full support to the workforce, their unions, and the community. Their struggle is our struggle. This is about preserving our nation’s industrial capacity.