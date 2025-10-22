Ingolstadt trainee Nida’s experiences of her visit to twin town Kirkcaldy

It has been a real pleasure to host Nida Kaya, a trainee from our twin town of Ingolstadt, Germany, here in Kirkcaldy.

Nida is part of Ingolstadt’s trainee programme, which gives young people the opportunity to spend time abroad learning about different cultures and communities.

Her placement was arranged through the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, an organisation that works tirelessly to strengthen the bonds between our two towns. Kirkcaldy and Ingolstadt have shared a proud partnership stretching back many years.

These twinning arrangements extend far beyond formal ties on paper; they create opportunities for cultural exchange, education, and friendship that help us understand each other better. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to host several trainees from Ingolstadt, each bringing their own enthusiasm, curiosity and ideas.

Nida Kaya,from our twin town of Ingolstadt, Germany, joined David Torrance during her visit here (Pic: Submitted)

During her time here, Nida has been keen to experience every aspect of life in Fife. She spent time in my Kirkcaldy constituency office, learning about the day-to-day work of an MSP, how we help constituents, and how we represent our communities in Parliament. She also visited the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, where she got to see democracy in action and learn more about how government works.

Of course, no visit to Fife would be complete without taking in our stunning coastline; Nida was captivated by the stunning beaches and seafronts of Burntisland, Kinghorn and Kirkcaldy.

She joined me at K107FM for a radio interview with John Murray, where she spoke about her experience and her impressions of Scotland, and in true local spirit, Nida bravely agreed to accompany me to a freezing cold Friday night Raith Rovers match! Let’s just say she quickly learned that quietly watching the football isn’t really part of the experience here.

Twinning programmes like this remind us of the power of connection and how shared experiences can bridge cultures and build lasting friendships.

Kirkcaldy and Ingolstadt may be separated by hundreds of miles, but through initiatives like this, we continue to grow closer together.

Nida’s time here has been a wonderful reminder that these partnerships are not just historic links, they are living, breathing relationships that enrich both our communities.