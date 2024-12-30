Kingdom FM: founder’s memories of pioneering station as it ditches Fife name

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

January 2025 and all change for Kingdom FM as Fife’s independent radio from Kirkcaldy for 26 years becomes Original 106 in a rebranding drive from the radio group’s owners.

Messages have been plentiful this week with comments, commiserations, and memories of the station I helped set up in 1998 as independent radio for Fife,. One of three, and the only surviving founder, it was pioneering in radio terms as the whole of Fife licence with multi frequencies was offered by the then regulator the Radio Authority.

Being chair of the award winning and highly respected Kirkcaldy hospital radio, I joined co-founder George Mackintosh with professional radio experience being part of Radio Clyde news team then Chair of Radio Tay. I had also hosted a legal restricted licence for Deep Sea World in North Queensferry called Pirate Radio to publicise their pirate exhibition. Our main contender to beat was Radio Fife with more hospital radio volunteers led by the late Danny Burke.

Through the years Kingdom had former pirate Kenny Page, former BBC John Collins, former Real Radio & Forth 2 Drivetime presenter Micky Gavin, former Radio Forth Steppin’ Out dance hero Tom Wilson and in the newsroom the future leader of Scottish Conservatives, Baroness Ruth Davidson. Glenrothes College broadcast radio course was a great source of presenters as was the aforementioned Victoria) Radio Network giving first employment opportunities to Barry Snedden along with Mike Richardson and Dave Connor.

Mike Richardson, Dave Connor and John Murray in the KingdomFM studio (Pic: Submitted)

Dave is still there of course with a huge loyal audience on the Breakfast Show with co-host Vanessa Motion while Mike went on to be Programme Controller at Wave 102 (Dundee), Q96 in Paisley and is now an Engagement Manager (Enterprise) with the giant Bauer Group with a portfolio that includes Greatest Hits Radio, KISS, Absolute Radio and Clyde 1.

Time will tell how the new set up will fare across Fife, Tayside and Aberdeen while still identifying as local to all. Expect new jingles and promotions and as the new logo will claim ‘always your favourite music’.