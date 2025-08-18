Kirkcaldy funding: a moment for community to have a voice in shaping town’s future

New branded flower beds next to Kirkcaldy's red heart on the Esplanade, with a logo designed by artist Susan McGill (Pix: Fife Free Press)

It’s been a remarkable year for Kirkcaldy.

From a Royal Visit marking the 100-year anniversaries of the War Memorial and Kirkcaldy Galleries, to being shortlisted as finalists in Britain in Bloom, local singer Billy Reekie hitting number one on the iTunes charts, a successful Lang Toun Fest, and the promise of multi-million-pound investment from the UK Government – there is plenty to celebrate.

The announcement of funding from the Growth Mission Fund has sparked a lively debate about how the money should be spent.

Brilliant ideas are emerging, alongside the predictable scepticism from some who worry the council might waste the money or ignore local opinion. I feel strongly that this is a positive opportunity for Kirkcaldy and welcomed the chance to take part in the survey launched by MP Melanie Ward. There will be further opportunities for residents and business to have their say, and I encourage everyone to get involved.

The transformed Volunteers Green looks better than ever - and more inviting (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

I’m fairly new to Kirkcaldy, having moved here in October 2024.

I joined the board at Love Oor Lang Toun in March and I’m enjoying my new role. I don’t have all the answers to the issues that need to be tackled in the town but I have ideas about what could be done and I want to hear from those who know Kirkcaldy far better than me. What has impressed me most since moving to the Lang Toun is the partnership working of community groups committed to positive change. It’s vital that their voices are heard and valued.

Where are we in the process? Fife Council’s recent press release makes clear that many details are still unknown.

The total amount of funding is not confirmed and the government has not yet published criteria for eligible projects. Despite this uncertainty, I applaud the council for acting quickly to appoint consultants to prepare a masterplan.

The multi-million £ funding can transform Kirkcaldy's town centre (Pic: Scott Louden)

Swift action is needed to ensure the funding can be spent within the three-year programme starting in April 2026 but there is a need for careful planning and community input to ensure that the right plan for Kirkcaldy emerges.

Many years ago, as an 18-year-old town planning student in Edinburgh, I learned about Sir Patrick Geddes (1854–1932).

A pioneering Scottish town planner, biologist, and social reformer, Geddes is often called the father of modern town planning. Like Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith, his work remains influential today, many years after his death. Geddes approach was to follow a ‘Survey–Analysis–Plan’ approach which involved gathering information, interpreting it and developing proposals based on evidence.

This is exactly the method Fife Council is following. We are currently in the survey stage, with the masterplan team collecting data on the town. Expert-led workshops and community engagement will then feed into the analysis stage before the final plan is developed.

Geddes believed strongly in learning from the history and culture of a place and in working with local people to understand their daily lives.

If the masterplan team takes inspiration from this, they could gain insights from the people of Kirkcaldy and shape proposals that reflect their values. Geddes encouraged planners to build on the strengths of existing neighbourhoods rather than impose top-down solutions. In Kirkcaldy this might mean supporting the small independent businesses and ensuring new development complements the historic streetscape.

He also promoted the integration of green spaces and public areas into the heart of towns to improve quality of life and wellbeing, something that could be reflected in proposals for new open spaces or walking routes that connect the waterfront to the town centre.

Above all, Geddes emphasised collaboration and civic participation, so the masterplan should provide opportunities for residents, businesses, and community groups to come up with some of the solutions and ensure the plan is rooted in local knowledge.

The council’s Cabinet Committee aims to consider the consultant’s report by late 2025 or early 2026. This is ambitious but necessary to ensure the funding can be spent by March 2029. I expect the masterplan team will also consider longer-term strategies, possibly looking 10–15 years ahead.

This will help create a framework that will benefit future generations. Love Oor Lang Toun is ready to play its part in shaping Kirkcaldy’s future. We look forward to meeting Fife Council and other key players in the coming weeks to explore how we can contribute positively to the debate on the way forward.

I’m confident the council’s approach is sound and urge the Kirkcaldy public to get fully involved when consultation events and surveys take place. This is a moment for the whole community to have a voice in shaping the town’s future.