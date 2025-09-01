Kirkcaldy funding: a once in a generation chance to make sure investment matches our hopes

Kirkcaldy has a golden opportunity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the promise of a multi-million-pound investment from the UK Government, we have a once-in-a-generation chance to reimagine what our community looks like, how it feels and how it works for everyone who lives here.

Consultations are already underway to gather ideas from local people. This is not just a formality - it is our chance to make sure this investment reflects the hopes, needs and ambitions of our community. If we want a town that we can all be proud of, we must all play our part in shaping it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Greener Kirkcaldy, our vision is of a town that is not only thriving economically, but also fairer and greener. Regeneration must go hand in hand with tackling the climate emergency, supporting those in hardship, reducing inequality and building stronger connections between people.

A general view of Kirkcaldy town centre which is on the cusp of a new era (Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

This means thinking beyond buildings and shopfronts and imagining a town where:

> Green spaces and community gardens bring nature into the heart of Kirkcaldy, improving wellbeing and creating laces fopr people to grow and connect > Streets are designed for people - where walking, wheeling, cycling, and public transport are safe, accessible and attractive choices > Community-owned spaces provide affordable, welcoming places where people can come together, learn skills, and support one another > Local businesses and social enterprises can flourish, supported by infrastructure that keeps money in the local economy > Community energy projects power our town centre with clean, affordable and locally owned renewable electricity > Everyone has a say in what happens here.

The good news is that Kirkcaldy is already on this journey. We have a thriving community sector, led by dedicated local organisations, volunteers and residents who are making a real difference every day. We also have innovative business owners and passionate citizens who want to play an active role in shaping the place they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lang Toun Fest showed the energy, creativity and pride that exists here - it reminded us what’s possible when the community comes together. And we have a council and politicians who are listening, opening the door for genuine collaboration between local people and decision-makers.

Lauren Brook, chief executive of Greener Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

I am very optimistic. If we seize this opportunity with imagination and ambition, we can create a Kirkcaldy that is vibrant, sustainable and inclusive. A Kirkcaldy where our children grow up with pride and local people can flourish. A Kirkcaldy with a unique character that draws in visitors.

But this transformation will only happen if we all play a part. True community empowerment means your ideas, your experiences and your hopes shape the decisions being made now. Every idea matters, whether it’s about improving safety, making spaces more inclusive or creating opportunities for young people.

So I encourage everyone to have their say. Take part in the consultations, share your ideas, challenge decision-makers to be ambitious. This is our town, this is our future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, we can turn this investment into something extraordinary - a town that is greener, fairer and stronger than ever before.

> As part of our coverage of Kirkcaldy’s multi-million £ funding, we want to hear from as many people as possible – and bring all voices to the table. If you would like to contribute and see your thoughts in the Fife Free Press and online, please email [email protected]