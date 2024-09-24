Kirkcaldy Lottery: launch of lottery is latest positive energy pulsing through Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Kirkcaldy Lottery launched earlier this month – and yes, I’ve got my numbers.

I was keen to join the hundreds of others who have bought nearly three thousand tickets since the lottery launched, looking to have a bit of fun and support the local community at the same time.

And whilst the first draw landed one lucky Kirkcaldy resident with a top prize of £250, I think we’re all hoping the real winner out of all of this will be Kirkcaldy itself.

With 60% of the money raised going directly back to Kirkcaldy concerns, I have hopes that this initiative will raise sorely-needed funds for the town.

The first lottery draw was a big success

Speaking about the Kirkcaldy Lottery, Trustee Colin Salmond-Wallace stated that funds would ‘[bring] numerous benefits to the community, enhancing various aspects of local life from infrastructure improvements and cosmetic enhancements to economic stimulus.’ I’ve recently read that the first project to get the go-head might be sprucing up some of the empty shopfronts along the High Street.

I’m Kirkcaldy born and bred, and remember a thriving Kirkcaldy High Street, business packed with people.

There’s no doubt that the economic success of town centre businesses translated into a high street that was well-kept and welcoming.

Although we might like to hope that private landlords and Fife Council would sort out the High Street on their own behalf, I fully support any initiative that seeks to improve the look of the high street. There is so much potential and it only needs a bit of care to shine once more.

I’ve spent the last13 years as your MSP, and during that time I’ve witnessed no shortage of positive initiatives among my constituents.

Time and again, I’ve seen local Kirkcaldy people joining together, looking to bring back some of Kirkcaldy’s former glory, to add a bit of shine to the town we all love. From the now-shuttered Kirkcaldy4All, to the Love Oor Lang Toun campaign, between the refurb of the Adam Smith Theatre to the great work down at the King’s Live Lounge to the dozens of local community groups – there is so much positive energy pulsing through Kirkcaldy.

Let’s hope that the Kirkcaldy Lottery acts as a central point for folks to show their financial support for the town, and a positive launching off point for Kirkcaldy people to have a real say in making improvements that matter to them.