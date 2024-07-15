Kirkcaldy: time to revive the spirit that gave town its film and comedy festivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Imagine what Kirkcaldy would be like if we’d kept all the festivals and major events that have been allowed to wither over the years.

The calendar would be packed, and each would give people reason to visit our town centre, bringing much needed vitality - and revenue - to it, and create a buzz that would then encourage others to add to the mix.

I’ve sat on many committees over the years and seen the work that has gone into staging these events. They all thrived for a short time, but then withered. That just feeds into the “nothing happens here” mantra which is repeated so often on Facebook pages it becomes the skewed version of the truth.

Kirkcaldy has lots going on, but it could have - in my view, should have - much more in the way of flagship events that really put the town on the map.

Jo Caulfield and Evan Henderson launch Kirkcaldy's comedy and film festivals (Pics: Fife Free Press)

A recent discussion on whatever happened to Kirkcaldy Comedy Festival sparked many great ideas of doing something on a smaller scale to rekindle what was a superb event featuring big names such as Adam Hills, Sean Hughes, and Kevin Bridges. Pulling it together takes time and resource, but also needs the right people around the table with the skillsets and passion to make it happen. The latter are definitely here and we have venues to hand - we just need someone to take the lead. Fife Pride’s progress is the perfect example of how an event can be grown and established as a key date in our calendar.

And on a similar subject, why on earth are we not reviving Kirkcaldy Film Festival? Imagine an event that showcased Fife’s own incredible film-makers as well as curating a programme of classic films? We lost something special when it was allowed to cease.

I’ve lost count the number of times a book festival has been mentioned here over the last decade - enough to write a book on how it never actually happened - while the Beach Highland Games remain but a fleeting memory, ditto Kirkcaldy Carnival, the Pageant, and you’d have to rewind a quarter of a century to come across any Hogmanay celebrations of note in the Town Square.

I fear that the aborted Breakout music festival has put the kibosh on any such big-name event being staged in the Lang Toun for a few years to come, but if Leven can host a superb music festival at Silverburn why are we not looking at something similar for our parks?

I recall sitting in a meeting years ago as the late Dennis Alexander outlined an idea to curate a version of the Cambridge Folk Festival at Beveridge Park - something unique for Scotland. All he wanted was a glimmer of enthusiasm and a nod to kick-start the prep. All he got was a wall of disinterest from the cooncil officers sat opposite.

So many events and festivals had Kirkcaldy BID as a key player, and we haven’t fully replaced the role it performed, and neither Love Oor Lang Toun or Adam Smith Global Foundation are events based organisations, or have the resource to become one.

But, they, and many others, can all be part of something much wider, which is how those superb comedy and film festivals came together. In 2024 we have to bring organisations together at the core, and make things happen again.