Kirkcaldy town centre funding:  it’s up to us to shape what comes next - Melanie Ward

I have always said that our area has a proud past but that we needed a bridge to the future.

Our history is rich, but our town centre is a relic to a bygone era and I’ve heard from so many how badly you want it to change. Now we will receive funding from the UK Government to begin this journey of renewal.

When Chancellor Rachel Reeves MP stood up in Parliament during the Spending Review and named Kirkcaldy as one of only three places in the UK to get priority access to the new multi-million Growth Mission Fund, it was a vote of confidence in Kirkcaldy’s future; one that our UK Labour Government will help to unlock.

This didn’t happen by chance. Almost one year ago you elected me to go to Westminster and represent you. Since then, I have been making the case for our town.

Melanie Ward withe Spending Review which unlocked multi million £s for Kirkcaldy town centre (Pic: Submitted)

The Spending Review is how the UK Government lays out public spending for the next three years.

I wrote a special submission to make the case for money to regenerate Kirkcaldy town centre. In lobbying the Deputy Prime Minister, the Scotland Secretary, Ministers for Local Growth and Small Businesses, and the Chancellor herself, I have been fighting our corner. I have been arguing that investing in Kirkcaldy’s seafront and High Street would create jobs, attract business, and bring lasting economic growth that would benefit the wider area not just Kirkcaldy.

I’m delighted that my work paid off. I didn’t just hope it would happen; I’ve worked hard on behalf of the people I represent to make it happen.

I must be clear though, this won’t fix everything overnight. This is just the first chapter of a long-term renewal. The money is there in a national fund, and while we’re not guaranteed a specific amount yet, I’m still lobbying hard to ensure we get a significant share. I want an eight-figure sum, not seven.

What happens next is down to Fife Council, who’ll design the plans and make the formal bid. But I’m determined local people will have their say. I’ve launched a survey to gather your view. You can find it by going to melanieward.org/renew

After years of decline and disappointment, I know many are sceptical. But this time, the money’s real and the opportunity is ours to seize. This is the UK Government putting faith in Kirkcaldy’s future. It’s up to us to shape what comes next.