Melanie Ward MP wit Councillors Ian and Alistair Cameron (Pic: Submitted)

Run-down, not what it used to be, a relic of the past.

These are just some of the ways people have described Kirkcaldy’s High Street to me. I hear you, and I agree that we need action.

There are no quick fixes to making it a fitting centre for our wonderful town, but, together with others, I’ve started the hard work needed to build something better.

For too long, Kirkcaldy’s town centre has felt like it has turned its back on the waterfront. Instead of making the most of our stunning coastal location, we’ve been stuck with crumbling car parks that block the view, cut the high street off from the sea, and make the area feel rundown.

The “ugly sisters” car parks have been a blight on our town for too long.

A first step would be to tear them down so that something better can replace them. I’ve banged on the door of the council, including meeting with Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s finance and economy lead, to demand the investment needed to make this happen. I hope that it will happen. Pairing this with starting the construction of modern housing and green space on the former site of The Postings would be a small step forwards.

I’ve raised the issues related to our town centre in Parliament numerous times. I’ve demanded Government investment for redevelopment, and last week, I was out with Councillors Ian Cameron and Alistair Cameron, looking at how we could open up Kirkcaldy’s waterfront and finally make it the focal point of our town centre.

We need action from the Scottish Government to make it easier for our community to reclaim vacant and unloved shops. The new UK Government has enacted High Street Rental Auctions in England; we need the same powers for towns like ours in Scotland.

I’ve been speaking to local businesses about what else needs to change. I’ve met with high street businesses, Fife Chamber of Commerce and community groups like Love Oor Lang Toun and the brilliant new Kirkcaldy Collective, who are working hard to push for improvements. The Kirkcaldy Lottery is enabling wonderful new artwork to spruce up vacant retail units. People have so many ideas about how things can be better.

It won’t happen overnight but there’s no reason why we can’t turn things around. I’ll keep fighting for progress for everyone in our beloved Lang Toun.