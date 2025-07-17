I suspect I’m not the only person who goes to an event or festival and wonders if it could be replicated in Kirkcaldy - or be the spark that leads to a new date being added to the calendar.

The feedback to the first ever Langtoun Fest was overwhelmingly positive. The month-long event was put together to highlight just how much goes on across Kirkcaldy, and help bring those events to a much wider audience - and that gives us solid foundations to build on for 2026.

The idea behind the festival was that you could dip in and out of the listings, maybe try something new or put a reminder in your diary for an event that had fallen off your radar. It was also fascinating to see how many folk used the printed brochure rather than just going to social media where posts appear and vanish even before they have landed on your timeline. That paper product also gave it visibility, and let the casual browser flick through and maybe stumble across a listing of interest.

For year one, Langtoun Fest worked - and worked very well - but the town now has to find its USP. What is the one big event or attraction that will put the Lang Toun on the map and give people a reason to visit?

Edinburgh has its famous Fringe Festival - could Kirkcaldy have its own arts week? (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

The 50th anniversary of the release of Jaws reminded a few folk of the outdoor screening down on the Esplanade to mark its 40th, and that, in turn led to the entirely reasonable question of what happened to Kirkcaldy Film Festival?

We were at the Adam Smith Theatre the other week to see The Salt Path. So too were some 200-plus other people so there is clearly an appetite for film in this town. Time to revive a festival that was pretty darn good for the few years it ran.

The addition of live music to Jock’s Grill House in the High Street gives the town another new, and funky, venue. Factor in the Kings Theatre, The Duchess, the Windsor Hotel, and even the Old Kirk and we have a wee network of venues which could be at the core of a more than decent festival. Add in the Adam Smith Theatre and you have a headline venue - one that used to be a great place to see bands too.

And Langtoun Fest’s slot in June surely opens it up to hosting its own arts festival. In Largo last week, the work of over 60 creatives was on show in garages, homes and gardens. It brought big numbers of folk into town.

Kirkcaldy has a thriving creative arts sector, so could it take the Largo model and give it a Lang Toun spin? Pull it altogether with movies and music and you have the framework of something unique.

All of the festivals mentioned here go ahead each year because they are driven by the passion and commitment of small groups of people. The good news is we got ‘em in good number here too. We also have venues galore to bring on board. Could this be something backed by Kirkcaldy Lottery?

We also have time on our side - a year to look at what could be delivered as part of Langtoun Fest 2026 and beyond. And that USP? It’s out there just waiting to be uncovered.