It’s funny the things we keep hold of. Somewhere in the eaves of my house are three VHS tapes containing nine hours of footage from Live Aid.

Decades have passed since I last watched them, but they still sit among boxes of items, never once coming closer to being thrown out.

Forty years ago this weekend I sat glued to the telly, watching a live show that defined its era. The ‘60s had Woodstock, the ‘80s had Live Aid. The journey from peace and love to famine and telethons is vast, but it still stands as a truly phenomenal event which captured the imagination of the entire country.

I missed the opening acts thanks largely to the night before - the newsroom was on the lash in Ayr, and I have very vague memories of beers in Rabbie’s Bar and possibly a sojourn to the old Bobby Jones’ nightclub which wasn’t even remotely cool back then.

Suitably stocked up and on my sofa, I tuned in just in time to catch Elvis Costello doing ‘All You Need Is Love’ before a deep dive into the stalwarts of that decade, Nik Kershaw, Sade, and Sting with Howard Jones.

While their performances have long since vanished from memory, some fragments still burn bright. We all know Queen’s career-reviving event defining performance because it is the go-to footage for every broadcaster, and Freddy Mercury’s command of the audience remains a masterclass to this day.

Everything and everyone else sat in the shadow of their 20-minute set, but it was filled with moments which captured the spirit of the event. Bob Geldof slamming the table, swearing and demanding we phone in with a pledge to kick-start donations was electrifying - back then you simply didn’t swear live on prime time on the BBC - and Billy Connolly shedding tears over a video of a malnourished child.

The event took the BBC out of its middle-aged comfort zone and let musicians take over. Geldof’s absolute conviction drove relentlessly as Wembley wound down and Philadelphia lit up to ensure a global party continued.

The American half of the show was best by some awful sound, not to mention a few performances that just stank - let’s gloss over Led Zeppelin’s worst half hour, while Bob Dylan mumbled as incoherently as ever. For me, it didn’t have the same vibrancy.

But I still sat through it all, until Mick Jagger and Tina Turner teamed up for some old-fashioned good time rock and roll.

There have been many Band Aid inspired charity songs and events - all raising good sums of money - but you cannot match the thrill of the original event and the remarkable impact it had. It was a moment in time where it felt anything was possible.

The music was magic, the cause incredible. The millions raised may not have ended famine - Geldof took on something that was beyond even Governments, but he gave it a heck of a go and achieved more than many politicians do in their careers.

Forty years on and some of the music has dated as badly as the mullet Bono sported, but dig deep and you find gems which take you back to that hot day in 1985, and music as a catalyst for good, and for change, remains just as true to this day.