Lockdown five years on: driving on a deserted M6 was a surreal experience

Five years ago we were on a canal boat moored in the centre of Chester when Boris Johnson announced we were in lockdown and had to return home.

Exactly five years on, last week we were back on a canal boat, this time in Staffordshire, and the world had settled once more on its axis.

It seems strange looking back on those uncertain times. There was talk of a pandemic, and as our holiday with friends loomed we swayed between staying at home or heading south. The marinas were open and there was no official travel ban in place, so we set off with the proviso that should anyone feel ill we’d turn back. Ironically I ended up getting Covid on a subsequent canal trip and spent days confined to quarters.

The M6 was quiet on the way down, and mooring in various small villages along the canal we found fewer people out and about as some businesses started to shut their doors.

At the halfway point of our week we reached Chester. The centre was deserted. It was a surreal feeling walking along the city’s historic walls and spotting barely a handful of folk down below. It was that evening the unmistakable tones of Johnson came through loud and clear as we watched his address to the nation.

The problem with following his mandate to return home with immediate effect was that it took us two days to get back to the marina - with a top speed of four miles per hour canal boats ain’t built for zipping along.

By then the waterways were empty, all shops had shut and we were almost the last boat to tie up - almost, but not quite.

The reality of life in lockdown only became apparent when we headed to the M6 and found an always busy, noisy motorway deserted. At one point we were the only car on the road for the best part of three or four miles - nothing going north or south.

We stopped at Southwaite services and found a grand total of five cars. No sooner had we got out than a sixth parked up in the space next to us - the concept of social distancing had clearly not sunk in yet.

With an entire motorway to ourselves, we wondered if we’d be stopped by the police and asked why were were hundreds of miles from home when there were rumours of folk getting arrested for breaking what, in effect, was a curfew to stay home, and stay ultra local. We were neither, and we were two days into lockdown when everyone else had simply disappeared into their back gardens.

The threat felt very real, and I did once see police officers attend a garden gathering - a kids’ birthday party - as we walked round the park months later. No-one got lifted, but you could see how mortified the parents were at the sight of uniformed cops dropping in.

Lockdown was a strange time, and once which led to seismic changes in the way we live. It brought out the best in some, the worst in others, and caused real damage to many families and businesses.

Five years on, I fear we are only just beginning to understand how profoundly it hit home …