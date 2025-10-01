My name is Allan and I am hooked on Married at First Sight. There, I’ve said it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAFS is the four letter word that didn’t exist in my vocabulary until lockdown. The show is everything I loathe - shallow, staged and filled with folk I’d happily cross the street to avoid - but come 9:00pm, the phone is put down for an hour of cliches and tears which never manage to actually roll down anyone’s cheeks which may have something to do with all the filler and Botox.

Reality telly is many things. Real it isn’t. If you sign up on that basis then you might just get a few Instagram followers out of it, and a very brief dance in the social media spotlight as an influencer - the most pointless, superficial ‘job’ ever invented - while enjoying the dopamine hit of all those likes and shares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, like all reality shows, MAFS is built around the same two tried and tested pillars of conflict and resolution.

A series with ten perfectly matched, blissfully happy couples who never fell out, argued or said anything dumb isn’t what the producers - or their advertisers - want. They need the fire, the fall outs, the drama, and the bit where they make up or go their own way.

In that respect, this is simply more of the ‘car crash telly’ which clogs up the schedules and gives people brief glimpses of fame which some of them milk for all its worth.

The reward of a happy ever after only comes if you agree to play the silly parlour games such as opening the honesty box at those ghastly dinner parties, meeting the in-laws, and clinging desperately to what is left of your dignity in intimacy week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, of course, how you appear on the screen is completely out of your control.

MAFS’ editing is as tight as a drum. All we get are snippets of a heart to heart conversation interspersed with cut-aways which could have been filmed much earlier, and we are expected to suspend disbelief that this is all done in one flawless take by folk with no training at all in front of the cameras.

It may be fun while doing the filming, but when the show goes out, you get taken apart on social media - and only then do you see how you have been portrayed.

One bride, Leah was on her social channels saying: “I refuse to let the way l'm being portrayed hinder the happiness this experience gave to me. Please remember, what you see on TV is heavily edited.” Surely she knew that before signing up?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly for her - and a few others who have been shown in a less than flattering light, so far - I don’t think viewers care. They tune in to laugh at, not with, the contestants, and pick over every single aspect of their behaviour. MAFS is what a social media convention would look like - appallingly judgemental, ill informed, riddled with petty prejudice and wholly shallow.

MAFS reduces marriage to a third rate game show - much the same as The Apprentice turns entrepreneurship into a lame version of It’s A Knockout.

Al;ready the media are speculating whether Sarah and Dean, Divarni and Julia-Ruth, Maeve and Joe, Steven and Nelly, Anita and Paul, Rebecca and Bailey, Ashley and Grace, Keye and Davide, and Leigh and Leah are still together.

And the metric they are using - do they still follow each other on Instagram?

Does it get any more shallow? I’ll tune in next week and let you know…