Melanie Ward: A year as an MP and Kirkcaldy key funding win is just beginning

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since I was elected as MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency.

You voted for change, and I’ve been working hard every day to deliver it. One of the biggest wins so far is securing multimillion-pound funding from our UK Labour Government, announced by the Chancellor in June, to kickstart the transformation of Kirkcaldy town centre and seafront. I banged on doors across Westminster – from the Chancellor herself to the Deputy Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Scotland – to make sure your voices were heard.

But this is just the beginning. I’m now pressing Fife Council to deliver a long-term regeneration plan that’s ambitious, forward-looking, and worthy of our town’s potential. This money must be the first chapter in a new story for Kirkcaldy, and I’ll keep working to make sure the investment continues.

Since last July, my team and I have helped with more than 2500 issues from members of our community – everything from housing to benefits to healthcare. I've recovered over £10,000 for local people, held dozens of surgeries, met with more than 50 local organisations, and raised the constituency and constituents’ issues in Parliament 88 times.

Melanie Ward MP was first elected 12 months ago (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Thanks to our UK Labour Government, people here are starting to see real improvements. Over 8000 of the lowest-paid Fifers saw their wages rise by up to £1,400 a year with Labour’s increase to the minimum wage. We delivered long-overdue pension justice for 824 former miners locally, increasing some pensions by up to 32%.

Our Employment Rights Bill which is making its way through Parliament will strengthen your rights at work. And energy bills will fall by an average of £130 a year from this month.

Under SNP mismanagement, our NHS is in crisis, with one in six Scots on an NHS waiting list and more than 16 times more people waiting over 4 hours at A&E at the Vic. The Scottish Government has received an extra £9.1 billion from the UK Labour Government to invest in our NHS, schools and transport over the next three years. It is now up to them to deliver, and I’ll keep fighting to make sure Fife gets our fair share.

I was so glad to support the very special centenary celebrations of our War Memorial and Galleries last week, and that Their Majesties The King and Queen joined us. This is just the start. I’ll keep working hard every single day to deliver for you.