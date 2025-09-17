Melanie Ward MP: Fife’s brilliant youngsters fill me with optimism

Too often our young people get a hard time in the media and online. In the last two weeks I’ve met some brilliant young Fifers in the course of my work as the local MP and it has filled me with optimism.

First, Modern Studies students from Beath High School in Cowdenbeath came to Parliament in London, where they had a tour of the House of Commons.

We met in Parliament’s excellent education centre where they conducted a class election. I listened to some of their speeches as they confidently set out their great ideas for how to make positive change happen. Then they quizzed me on life as an MP.

Next I spent a morning at Kirkcaldy High School with Modern Studies and Politics students. They cross-examined me about reform of the criminal justice system and gave me such a grilling that I wished the teachers had told me in advance they’d been studying this so that I could swot up!

Melanie Ward MP with pupils at Kirkcaldy High School (Pic: Submitted)

We had a really thoughtful conversation about the unacceptable murder of Charlie Kirk in the USA and political violence in our own country, which is an existing reality. We talked about his old-fashioned views on women, and what it would mean if girls in that class and women like me were expected to retreat back into the home rather than work.

We also discussed social media, mobile phones and their negative impact on the health and wellbeing of our young people. It made me more determined to continue to press for greater regulation on social media companies and what kind of content they can legally show to children.

I met the Rights Respecting Schools group, who asked me what more I can do to support the rights of children at home and abroad. I asked the students what the best thing about Kirkcaldy High is. They said it is the teachers, who really care and will always help if someone has a problem. When I met with a group of teachers, their passion for getting the best possible outcomes for the kids in their classes was tangible.

There are many dark and difficult events in our world at present, and plenty to worry about. But our young people are thoughtful, articulate and care about others. They deserve the brightest possible future, and they filled me with energy to continue fighting for exactly that.