With Parliament in summer recess, I’ve been able to spend more time here at home in the constituency.

It’s given me a chance to reflect on something that always stands out: the incredible dedication of our local volunteers. This week, I want to dedicate my column to those who work tirelessly to make these events happen year after year.

It’s been an honour to take part in some of these events, such as walking in the parade at the Burntisland Highland Games; congratulating Kinghorn RNLI in Parliament ahead of their open day to celebrate their Diamond Anniversary; and opening the community day for Kirkcaldy Salvation Army.

In Cowdenbeath, it was a pleasure to join the Gala Day parade again; and to enjoy local musical talent at Aberdour Festival with my family. Each of these experiences reminded me of the hard work that goes into making these gatherings happen and the deep sense of pride that fills our community when we come together.

Melanie Ward with volunteers at Kinghorn RNLI (Pic: Submitted)

So much of this is about our young people. Whether it’s the chance to be crowned Gala King or Queen or an opportunity for dance groups, the local pipe band, or the brass bands to shine and show off their hard work and talents. These are moments they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives.

The people behind the scenes, often unseen, are the backbone of these gatherings. It’s the organisers who plan for months in advance, the volunteers who show up at the crack of dawn in the rain when others might stay home, and the individuals who bring a sense of unity and pride to every corner of our community.

Our community spirit and solidarity isn’t something you can easily replicate, it’s the result of years of effort, tradition, and care. It’s one of the things that makes Fife so special and we should shout about it more. These events are more than just celebrations; they’re a reflection of the heart and soul of our community.

So, as we enjoy the events of this summer and the excitement they bring, let’s also take a moment to recognise the hard work and dedication of the many unsung heroes who are quietly putting in the effort to keep our community thriving. It’s their commitment, their drive, and their pride in our place that gives so much to all of us. To every one of these mighty volunteers: thank you.