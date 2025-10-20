Moving house: the older I get, the less I need to cling on to stuff that just gathers dust

With a few weeks to go, there is much to be done, but the big clear out has started. (Pic: izhar-ahamed/Pixabay)

We are knee deep in boxes and bubble wrap. The joys of moving house …

My ‘not coming with us’ list includes a lifetime collection of CDs and a decade of ice hockey programmes. In truth I haven’t touched either in years. They’ve been packed, unpacked, stuck on shelves, and largely left like that.

There are some knick-knacks that have followed me for decades which won’t make the removal van either. Maybe it’s an age thing - the older I get, the less I need to cling on to stuff that just gathers dust.

I read recently about Swedish Death Cleaning - or döstädning - which is a decluttering method where you get rid of belongings before shuffling off this mortal coil, thereby making it easier on relatives who don’t have to wade through all your cupboards figuring out what to do with your junk. I’ve seen folk argue over pairs of socks before. Life really is too short.

Moving house is, I guess, the living version of that cleansing process. The theory is you start with the non-sentimental items, and, as much as I love my CD collection and programmes, the truth is they are just taking up space.

The more cupboards my wife and I wade through, the more we find ‘stuff’ that we’d forgotten about as well as items we instinctively move from the charity shop pile to a box for the van, and by the time we move in, we’ll still have more than enough to decorate the walls and add our own touch to our new gaffe; things we want to be surrounded by..

My framed 1980s concert programmes may or may not make it. Right now I can’t picture where they’ll go - and if I can’t then they will just end up in a cupboard until the next move many years down the road. That said I’m pretty sure there is an exemption clause in Swedish Death Cleansing for any memorabilia relating to Bruce Springsteen - well, apart from the life-size cut out of The Boss which has already been surrendered with a ceremony more sacred than any funeral.

Tough choices? In all honesty, no, and I didn’t expect that.

I once had over 1000 albums, all stored in strict alphabetical order - it’s a bloke thing, okay - and I couldn’t begin to count the number of places they were transported to from Edinburgh to Ayrshire and Fife. I think I got £50 for the lot at a record fair. My CDs are currently being shipped for a similar price - there really isn’t much of a market for the back catalogue of Deep Purple, Genesis and Leonard Cohen.

As much as I loved curating my collection, music these days come via YouTube and Spotify.

It’s a far cry from my weekends as a teenager which were spent rummaging through racks of albums at Ezy Rider Record Exchange in Forrest Road in Edinburgh when I’d emerge with black fingertips from flicking through the protective covers, and half a dozen second hand albums under my arm. Kids today will never know the intensity of checking a piece of vinyl for scratches or imperfections before making the decision to purchase or not.

After all those purchases across five decades, a clear out is actually good for the soul. Pass the bubble wrap!