How much social media is too much? After signing up to two new platforms last week, I’m starting to wonder if it’s worth the effort any more.

Social media feels like a giant, global bubble of nothingness - the written equivalent of the froth on your coffee – which has completely taken over our lives. We have become surgically attached to our phones, and the very thought of not checking the latest post, like or status update sends us into a cold sweat. FOMO - the fear of missing out - has burrowed deep into our psyche. Someone - anyone! - please reboot JOMO; the joy of missing out.

The Gen Zers who have grown up in the digital age are having their brains slightly fried by this information overload, and so much of is of zero consequence. It’d be fascinating to lock all their accounts for one month and see how they coped.

I have a TikTok account and have neither tikked or tokked, and yet I still have over 120 followers. I have Instagram but, much as I actually enjoy the site, I got out the habit of posting so it too has a layer of dust on it.

Social media has It has completely taken over our lives. (Pic: geralt/Pixabay)

Facebook - well, everyone is on it, but what is really interesting is to see how many inactive accounts there now are. I could count on one hand the friends who post regularly. It’s also for old folk. Anyone under 30 wouldn’t be seen dead sharing their gran’s status. Funny how these platforms all have a shelf life significantly shorter than the ‘legacy’ print media they are so determined to destroy …

I recently signed up to Threads, which is basically Insta’s version of Twitter,. It looks neat, but I’m just duplicating stuff I post elsewhere, so the de-activate button is being pressed soon.

It was pitched as an alternative to Twitter.The mass desertion of it as a platform was sparked by Elon Musk unblocking some truly hideous people, and letting so many right-wing grifters profit from hate and division. Factor in the re-election of Donald Trump and the MAGA-fication of timelines everywhere, the endless bots, conspiracy nutjobs and shopping ads you cannot get rid off no matter how often you mute them, and you are left with a site that is soul destroying and utterly unusable.

Time was we would live tweet at event - an election night, a big debate or even a sports game - and get great feedback which helped to build up our audience. Now the number of followers is going backwards, and tumbleweed has replaced any actual comment. Engagement has dwindled to near zero.

Enter Blue Sky - Twitter as run by its original CEO Jack Dorsey. Its user numbers have soared this past month, but will it be really any different or just another tunnel to yell into in the social media echo chamber?

While Mr Blue Sky - or BSky to give it its shorter name, which make it sound like company that fits satellite dishes - is out there waiting, I also fear what happens if we all leave Twitter to the swamp. It sits at the heart of the age of disinformation - and it is getting darker by the day.

The toxicity of its content can easily spill over into real life and that can then affect us all.

The full impact of social media has yet to be fully understood, and I fear, it will not be healthy for us.