My night in A&E: a place without an off button as staff act with assertion and compassion

Last week, I was in accident and emergency at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

It’s not somewhere I go on a regular basis, so when I found myself there at the back of seven, just after the STV news and before Corrie, it marked an unusual Monday night.

My impression of A & E is through an 80s pixelated view of Casualty on BBC1, with nurses Charlie and Duffy saving the day by the end of the episode. From this perspective it seems like a busy and somewhat scary place.

Like perhaps many, I thought that Accident and Emergency is quiet as a mouse through the week and ‘geeing it laldy’ at the weekend. Not this Monday night. The waiting room was full to the brim, with a schomburg of the Fife community. Feverish kids with worried Mum and Dads, elderly couples looking pale and swaddled in almost winter coats, and those barely dressed, staggering and under the influence.

As I looked around the waiting room it felt like a place without an off button, with staff batting back and forward between the glass windows at reception and the constant stream of visitors. One thought plagued my mind; health worries are indiscriminate. The expressions on the face were the same - acute worry. Every time the door opened there was a shared intake of breath and a shifting forward in seats as the name of the next person was called.

Two hours later, we’re ushered through to the ward, being looked after by a jovial nurse doing tests while muttering under his breath. Next up it’s a junior doctor, on the tenth hour of a double shift cheery with bags under his eyes lasting for days. He asks questions and orders some blood tests and we sit and wait, tired and nervous.

That’s when the shouting started. Curses and banging from one of the bays. The language was, shall we say, fruity, and loud, excuse the pun, as a siren. Words slurred and unsteadied. The plea for help was clear and desperate. The staff responded quickly with assertion and compassion.

Accident and emergency is a unique environment. We only go there when it matters and as I watched staff hustle from one part of the ward to another, offering a cup of tea and a biscuit, support and a listening ear when needed. I felt like I was witnessing an honourable act.

An hour later, the smiley doctor passes on positive news, and we stroll back to the waiting room still full to capacity and names being called in anticipation.

Our NHS isn’t perfect but as I drove home, the lights of the hospital winking at me as I navigated the potholes, I sent up a thanks that it is ours - free at the point of service with no declarations of private insurance needed, at least for the moment. How lucky we are to have it.