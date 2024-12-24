Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we approach Hogmanay, many of us will be enjoying spending time with our loved ones.

But many too will be working or volunteering in the service of others over the Christmas and New Year break: hardworking NHS staff at the Vic, local Police and emergency services, staff at Kirkcaldy Recycling Centre, and others working shifts or on call. Some are serving overseas in our Armed Forces to keep us safe.

Earlier this week, I visited Victoria Hospice with Gordon Brown to thank the staff who provide round-the-clock care for those at the end of life. On Saturday, I thanked our magnificent Posties, busier than ever delivering letters and gifts. A massive thank you to all who do vital work to help others.

We are also reminded that many across the world lack a safe place to live. Here in Fife, we host refugees, including from Ukraine, whose homes are destroyed by war. We stand with them as we work for peace and justice.

Melanie Ward on one of the Cottage Centre's delivery vans with Gemma and Alan (Pic: Submitted)

We are fortunate to have community organisations like Kirkcaldy Salvation Army and businesses like Cupcake Coffee, who will spend Christmas Day serving dinner to those who might otherwise be alone.

On Monday, I joined dozens of staff and volunteers at The Cottage Family Centre to deliver gifts and food donated to their Christmas Appeal to children and families in need. It was heartwarming but it was also motivating to ensure we secure a bright future for local kids. Our community solidarity is strong, especially at this time of year, and it is something we can all be proud of.

Since I was elected MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, I am proud of the work we’ve started to bring change. My amazing staff team have enabled me to help with 1,300 constituent cases and reply to 3,000 emails. We’ve secured over £6,000 back for constituents and ensured the resolution of housing, visa, and benefits issues.

Thanks to our Labour government’s action on the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme, 824 local former miners have received an average 32% pension boost. Over 7,000 people across Fife will receive a higher living wage. And UK Government action last week saved nearly 200 skilled jobs at Harland & Wolff in Methil – more good news for Fife.

We’re just getting started, and in 2025, I will continue standing up for Fife and doing all I can to bring change to our area.