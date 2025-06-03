‘People want to be heard and Citizens Panels can make a huge difference’

While Westminster is frequently mired in adversarial politics and detached policymaking, the Scottish Parliament embarked on a refreshing approach: embedding deliberative democracy at the heart of our parliamentary work.

The Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee (CPPPC), of which I have been a proud member of for over a decade now, has just published its final report and “Blueprint for Participation,” laying out an ambitious yet grounded plan to make Citizens’ Panels a regular feature of Scotland’s legislative scrutiny.

Since 2022, our committee has sought meaningful public input on how to better include diverse voices in Scottish policymaking. We commissioned a Citizens’ Panel to consider the critical question: how can diverse communities influence Parliament’s work? Their answer was clear - institutionalise deliberative democracy - and the Scottish Parliament listened.

Unlike Westminster’s sporadic use of public consultations that often serve more as box-ticking exercises than true engagement, Scotland has already piloted two robust People’s Panels— one on post-legislative scrutiny (climate change) and one on a topical matter (drugs harms and drug deaths). These have been evaluated by external experts, and their impact has been and is being tracked. That’s transparency, not tokenism.

David Torrance MSP with members of the CPPPC (Pic: Submitted)

Critically, our approach is not just about talking more; it’s about listening better. The blueprint includes clear principles for topic selection, citizen input, and parliamentary follow-up. This process ensures panels are not just heard, but acted upon -something sorely lacking in Westminster, where public input often disappears into a bureaucratic void.

Representation is another area where Scotland outpaces England. With a majority-women cabinet and 52% of SNP MSPs being women, Holyrood is walking the walk on diversity. The Scottish Government recognises that trust in politics must be earned through both representation and delivery. The First Minister recently outlined that the Scottish Government is working to a very simple formula: “hope plus delivery, equals trust”.

Hope through offering a path to greater prosperity, and trust, because the Scottish Government know that there is a huge amount of anger and frustration with politics, and an overwhelming desire for living standards to improve.

This is leadership – and stands in sharp contrast to the dysfunction that characterises Westminster and it’s out of touch politics and politicians.

The message is clear: people want, and need, to be and feel heard. I believe our approach can have a transformational effect on the work of the Parliament and, most importantly of all, on the relationship, trust and involvement that the people of Scotland have with their Parliament. Participation and engagement with the democratic process isn’t just a once in a five-year tick box exercise, it is an ongoing deliberative & engaging process, where we all have a part to play.