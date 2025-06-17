Postings development tells us we need to rethink how we use our town centres

By now, I am sure that many will have heard the encouraging news that the site of the old Postings Shopping Centre is finally set for a new chapter.

Cruden, in partnership with Kingdom Housing Association and Fife Council, has unveiled its plans to turn this long-derelict space into something our town desperately needs, affordable homes right in the heart of Kirkcaldy.

It’s fair to say that Kirkcaldy’s High Street has had a difficult time over the past couple of decades. Once a bustling centre of businesses and community, it has struggled (as many towns have) under the weight of changing retail habits, economic shifts, and the long-term effects of online shopping. The closure and eventual demolition of the Postings Shopping Centre in 2023 was, for many, both a sad reflection of decline and an opportunity for renewal.

That opportunity is now taking shape.

Demolishing the old Postings site to make way for a new development (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The idea of building affordable homes on a town centre brownfield site is not only sensible, but also smart planning. It puts people where the services are, helps revitalise local businesses, and makes use of land that would otherwise remain unused.

Town centres need people - residents who live nearby, walk the streets, pop into the shops, cafés, and services, and help create a sense of everyday vibrancy. Bringing people back into the heart of Kirkcaldy is exactly what this project proposes.

With a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom homes, and special provision for over-55s, this development will appeal to a wide range of residents. This development obviously won’t solve all of Kirkcaldy’s problems overnight. But it is a step in the right direction, one that shows real intent to regenerate our town sustainably, and with local people in mind.

It also highlights a broader point that we all need to embrace - the need to rethink how we use our town centres.

As retail continues to shrink, we’re left with rows of vacant buildings that are ripe for repurposing. Converting some of these into housing is not a failure of ambition, it’s a bold, future-focused strategy.

Done right, it creates footfall, community cohesion, and a town that’s built for how we live now, not how we used to do things. Kirkcaldy has so much going for it, our coastline, our heritage, our sense of community. With the right investment and a willingness to think differently, we can reimagine our High Street not just as a shopping destination, but as a place to live, work, meet and thrive.

So, let’s welcome this proposal with open arms. Let’s all take part in the consultation and have our say. And let us continue to support all efforts that bring energy and life back to the centre of our town.