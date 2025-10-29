Prince Andrew: no job, no role, no place to be and miles to go ...

No matter how rotten your week has been, life could always be worse. You could be Prince Andrew - arguably the most famous, potentially homeless person in the UK.

Right now, you couldn’t give him away in a raffle such is the toxicity surrounding his shredded reputation.

It’s difficult to squeeze a single tear of sympathy for the royal who has been ostracised by his family, given up his titles, lost all his patronages and even had his a ceremonial banner bearing his heraldic insignia removed from Windsor Castle.

Andrew is unlikely to follow the usual arc which accompanies a fall from grace - a public mea culpa, a period in the wilderness and then rehabilitation via some soft focus interviews with his trusted media chums.

The road for this 65-year old is long, lonely and very, very empty. That’s the price you pay for associating with a vile man like Jeffrey Epstein. That connection sums up his appalling judgement.

Paying £12million to the late Virginia Guiffre - a woman he has no recollection of ever meeting - remains a bewildering moment which simply raised many more questions than he presumably, thought it’d answer once and for all. He has denied all allegations of any sexual encounters with her, but her posthumous biography, published this month, has put Andrew under intense scrutiny once more. The glare of the spotlight is unlikely to dim for some time.

Jobless since being removed from all royal roles since 2019, he is likely to be turfed out of his 30-room Royal Lodge at Windsor where he has lived effectively rent free since 2003.

The pressure is on for him to leave of his own accord, but where will he go? There’s talk of Sandringham or Balmoral - somewhere still royal enough, but out of sight and, helpfully, out of mind.

By far the most bonkers idea floated so far was the notion he would be banished to Inverness where he was earl. It’s a risible idea.

We doon’t live in the 12th century when a disgraced nobleman would be stuck on a horse and the beast given a hearty slap to begin its gallop hundreds of miles away to where the locals live in mud huts and eat gruel, pausing only to throw himself at the mercy of an innkeeper for overnight sanctuary. Some people are mistaking real life for some sort of royal version of Shrek as they seek out a swampland suitable for the big numpty.

The offer came from a Samantha Kane – also known as Lady Carbisdale – who reckoned her castle in Sutherland was suited for a prince. Fair enough, but imagine Andrew moves in - what next? What is he going to do to keep himself busy? There are only so many walks you can go on, only so many times you can saddle up and trot round the grounds before utter boredom strikes.

He’s hardly likely to hop on a Megabus for a day out to Inverness, a pint in their local Spoons, and go watch Caley Thistle on a Saturday, but with no royal or military patronages left, no ambassadorial role, and very few mates outwith his immediate family, he faces years, of staring at a diary that is simply blank.

For someone whose entire life has been one of pomp and privilege - If Andrew was a cologne he’d be Eau D’Entitlement - and the loss of status, all that first class travel, access all areas and lots of ceremonial robes from the royal dressing-up box must be crushing.

If he wants someone to blame he need only look in the mirror.