Public art is one way to transform a town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Done well, it can brighten the most miserable looking buildings and change perceptions.

There is no doubt the murals along Kirkcaldy High Street are a huge improvement on the eyesores we have had to tolerate since the chain stores all shipped out, leaving behind boarded up buildings which have done nothing but decay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Look, the former Debenhams and BhS were just ghastly - real barriers to progress for our High Street - and WHSmith’s old shop is going the same way. There has to be a way landlords are made to at least keep the frontages clean and tidy, but I wouldn’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen.

The Wemyss Ware cat trail comes to Kirkcaldy in 2026 (Pic: Submitted)

It took well over a decade before the miserable grey wooden front of the Clydesdale Bank was painted over, and how many decades have passed since the old sports shop in the west end was boarded up after a fire? Has anyone actually ventured inside in the last 30 years or so?

We live with the legacy of collapsed businesses and those which long since upped sticks and left. I recall sitting in a meeting when the idea of guerrilla squads descending at night to give the abandoned buildings paint job was mooted.

The council officials present got nervous. Strictly speaking you can’t just give someone else’s property a makeover, and the council couldn’t be seen to condone such action - there was a gesture of sticking fingers in their ears as the chat continued - but there was a genuine sense that we’d put up with this mess for long enough, and, if owners didn’t respond to a deadline for actually doing something, then the town would grab its brushes and go to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I still think it’s worth rattling their cages - if it takes a tin of Dulux to force change, then so be it. At least we get a brighter streetscape.

The forthcoming Wemyss Ware public art trail has the potential to change perceptions of Kirkcaldy once again. If it is even half as successful as the Oor Wullie and Scottie Dug trails, among others then the Lang Toun will be the winner.

The giant-sized cats will be transformed by artists before going on display across the town next year.

The entire project is being managed locally, and all the creatives involved will come from Fife, and that is important. Too often organisations have engaged artists outwith Fife, and they should be asked why when we have such an incredible breadth and depth of talent here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kirkcaldy Lottery may be limited in its scope, but it has already supported over half a dozen local artists, and now the cat trail will give paid commissions to even more. That is something we should be shouting about. I can’t wait to see how the sculptures they are transformed.

It’s also great to see new ideas coming to fruition in Kirkcaldy. We need more of them getting the support necessary to go from the proposal stage to actually happening.

There is a fantastic network of creatives and willing organisations in this town making things happen, and with precious little in the way of funding. I can only echo Amby Stanyer Hunter’s words in the Press this week. Talking about the town, he nailed it: “It’s time for people to talk less and do more.”