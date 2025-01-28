Radio Forth at 50: memories of growing up listening to Jay Crawford, Chris John and the Open Line

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s something special about radio. You don’t flick channels the way you do with the telly remote, and can leave it on all day, dipping in an out of different shows almost at random.

It’s a personal connection that is unique to the medium, hence why there is an outcry when a beloved DJ is bumped or a station rebrands. Listeners don’t like that familiarity broken or tampered with.

Radio Forth celebrating its 50th anniversary last week took me back to the days when it was part of the soundtrack to my teenage life. Growing up in Edinburgh in the 1970s, I can recall trying to get Radio Luxembourg on our old radiogram - a big muckle bit of furniture that also contained a record player and a wee drop down compartment that held about half a dozen albums - but it was always hit or miss. Getting the dial just right required precision and patience, of which I had neither. Still don’t.

Radio One was essential listening in the mornings back then. I tried to get into John Peel to be considered hip, but, truth be told, I was a teenage rocker by then, and the music on his show just didn’t chime.

The one station which stuck with me was Forth. It was local. It was our station - it spoke to Edinburgh about Edinburgh.

I don’t recall the 1975 launch. I might have been kicking a ball about in the square below our wee flat in the Calders, but I remember the DJs whose voices filled the airwaves for many years. I grew up listening to brilliant guys such as Jay Crawford, Steve Jack and Steve Hamilton, but what sticks out to this day was how exciting and new it sounded. It was commercial radio at its best.

In 1978/79 Forth effectively co-ordinated a giant effort to get the city through the worst winter snowstorm imaginable. I spent hours listening as they highlighted folk in need of help, and then matched them with a willing army of volunteers. It was compelling and, from memory, it went on through the day and into the night.

And show me a station in 2025 that would give airtime to someone like Chris John.

He gave me a schooling in rock music, and it was a masterclass that introduced me to a host of great bands. Few DJs would stick on an album track that lasted 15 minutes or so - Chris did, and I cannot recall him every talking over the start or finish. Sacrilege!

And then there was the Open Line, a phone-in show for the lost and lonely which was heartbreaking, heart-stopping and utterly compelling.

We were too young to go to the pub, and too cool to hang around street corners, so the Open Line became our late night listening of choice. We often tried to get through but were always rumbled - looking back, I’m not surprised - leaving the airwaves free for those who’d had a wee drink and just needed a blether to be coaxed from their armchair to their bed, and then there were those on the very precipice. To then, the Open Line was a lifeline, and we’d sit in absolute silence as counsellors Hazel, Ron and Andy tried to save someone’s life.

More than 40 years later I can still recall those moments which sums up the power of the spoken word when it is all you can heard, and the overwhelming need for human connection in the darkest of times. Times change, shows come and go, and the Open Line is unlikely ever to return - but it’s great to see Forth in fettle at 50.