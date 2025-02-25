Return of a Splashpad at Burntisland Links is great news for locals and visitors

Over the summer period, I received a letter from a constituent who detailed their concerns about the current state of the Splashpad in Burntisland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once a unique play facility, offering something a bit different for children of all abilities, was left to rack and ruin, she said. What were the plans for getting it replaced?

My office wrote to Fife Council, seeking clarification. I was aware that there had been a consultation: the council intended to replace the splash pad with a standard ‘dry’ play facility. Citing the high cost of replacing the Splashpad – over £450,000 - we were told that the option to replace or repair the it was off the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon receiving a reply from the council, I was pretty surprised at the details I received. Whilst the dry play options came in at over £200,000, the quote for the splashpad was nearly double that – but honestly, I could see why!

David Torrance at the Splashpad on Burntisland Links

The Splashpad quote that the council was working from was all-singing, all-dancing – with dozens of splash elements; a real top-tier affair. Whilst I would love a facility like that for the children and young people of my constituency, I’m not blind to the budget constraints facing councils all across Scotland.

But what about a Splashpad a bit more like-for-like to what Burntisland was used to? Maybe not grand, but certainly something enjoyed by millions over the previous twenty years, ever since the old paddling pool was shut down after the summer of 1999.

The questions was – could we still get the Splashpad back in Burntisland, just one a bit more modest in size and scope?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the autumn, my office worked hand in hand with swathe of representatives to get the Splashpad back on the agenda. We met with the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council, who’s secretary Anne Smith has worked tirelessly keep the Splashpad on the agenda.

Fiona Embelton, chair of the Parent Council, lent her hand in organising a petition to bring to the Kirkcaldy Area Committee. Cllrs McDougall and Backhouse continued to press the council on details, highlighting what they’ve been told all along – that the people of Burntisland, and people throughout my constituency – want the Splashpad back.

And after months of hard work, I’m pleased to say that it looks like Burntisland will be getting its Splashpad back after all. There’s still a bit to go, with Cllr Backhouse really leading the charge in organising the funding, whilst my team continues to support her efforts to get the project over the line.

So much of what I do is politics on a grand scale – and no doubt it is important. But these close-to-home wins are my favourite parts of this job. Taking on a constituent issue and advocating for concrete change right in the heart of their community? Nothing beats it.