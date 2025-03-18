Ross Vettraino: A true gentleman whose dedication to public services will never go unrecognised

By Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes
Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:23 BST

In this week’s column, I was keen to take the opportunity to pay tribute to a champion of our local community, who sadly passed away in February, Cllr Ross Vettraino. Cllr Vettraino was the SNP Councillor for the ward of Glenrothes Central and Thornton.

It goes without saying, that Ross had devoted his life to public service. Following a sterling career in Fife Council, Ross was elected as an SNP councillor back in 2007. His longstanding dedication to local government and supporting his constituents was unparalleled.

As a member of the SNP-led Glenrothes Area Committee, Ross steered the ship in advocating to reopen the Doubledykes crossing for community access, putting forth community calls to reverse its closure and re-establish Right of Way. I had the privilege of working alongside Ross for many years to retain this historical crossing point, and his commitment to push forward this initiative was nothing short of unwavering.

To note on his many achievements in office, Ross was awarded an OBE for services to environmental health; he was convener of the environment and protective services and was recognised for his outstanding contributions in North East Fife District Council. Passionate about making a positive impact on our environment, Ross was a leading figure pushing for change in environmental vandalism, cutting down single-use plastics and increasing recycling Fife-wide. Ross was also shortlisted for “Lifetime Legend” LGiU Councillor of the Year in 2023, which sought to champion the important work councillors do locally.

Cllr Ross Vettraino passed away in February. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Ross was an integral local councillor in Glenrothes and a trusted point of contact for the people he served, often going above and beyond to maintain a strong voice for their needs in council decision-making. I will always fondly remember his sheer compassion for helping others and the active role he played in the SNP Mid Fife & Glenrothes branch locally.

Ross’ strong presence and commitment to improving the lives of his constituents can be measured in his attendance at countless Thornton community council meetings, constituent advice surgeries and committee work – even in his last moments during his time in hospital, Ross was taking forward enquires and addressing local concerns to help the residents in his ward.

Ross was clearly loved by many, and the turnout for his funeral service reflected that. Ross will undoubtedly leave an ever-lasting legacy in our community and his presence will be sorely missed. A true gentleman whose dedication to public services will never go unrecognised, we will miss you Ross, but your lasting impact will live on.

