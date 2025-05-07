Scouts annual celebration left me proud, inspired, and hopeful for the future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two weeks ago, I had the privilege of joining the Kirkcaldy District Scouts for their annual celebration of individual achievements, group successes, and the overall strength of scouting in our area.

The evening began with a proud parade from Beveridge Park to Linktown Church, where all ten local scout groups were represented.

From the youngest Squirrels and Beavers to Cubs, Scouts, Explorers, and Network members -it was fantastic to see every section involved. The Kirkcaldy District covers a wide area, including Kinghorn, Burntisland, and Cardenden, and it was clear just how active and vibrant scouting is across all these communities.

Award presentations recognised the accomplishments of many young people, with Chief Scout Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards being handed out, along with Explorer Belts and long service recognition for adult volunteers. These awards represent more than milestones—they reflect commitment, development, and achievement.

Scouting equips young people with essential skills for life (Pic: Submitted)

But the real success of scouting lies not only in these accolades, but in the lasting impact it has on young lives.

Scouting equips young people with essential skills for life - resilience, leadership, teamwork, and practical outdoor knowledge. From learning how to pitch a tent and build a fire to planning expeditions and supporting their peers, our young people gain experiences that prepare them for the challenges of adulthood.

Perhaps most importantly, scouting fosters friendships that can last a lifetime. The shared adventures, challenges, and triumphs help to build a strong sense of community and belonging - something that’s more valuable now than ever before.

None of this would be possible without the incredible dedication of the adult volunteers. Around 200 people across the district give up countless hours of their own time each week to support their groups and help young people thrive. Their passion and commitment are the reason scouting continues to flourish locally.

It was a real honour to attend this celebration - not as an MSP, but as one of those 200 volunteers, a leader with the 5th Fife Scout Group. I left feeling proud, inspired, and hopeful for the future.

As we look ahead, it’s clear that scouting will continue to play a vital role in shaping confident, capable, and compassionate individuals. The values it instils -respect, inclusion, and a love for the outdoors - are more relevant than ever in today’s world.