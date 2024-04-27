Small businesses from cafes to pet shops are beating heart of our community – David Torrance MSP
and live on Freeview channel 276
From the cosy cafés to the pet shops, from the gift shops that bring colour and happiness into people's lives to the restaurants that bring us all together, these enterprises all have one thing in common—they are the soul of our community.
Small businesses are the lifeblood of entrepreneurship, providing a launchpad for dreams to take flight. Behind every business is a passionate individual or family pouring their heart and soul into their craft, driven by a desire to make a difference in their community.
By supporting these businesses, we help to fuel innovation and creativity in our local economy. They serve as incubators for new ideas, providing a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their dreams into reality and in an era dominated by impersonal transactions and faceless corporations, they serve as an important reminder of the power of human connection and the importance of supporting our neighbours.
My final visit before returning to Parliament was to Rose Marketing, based in the John Smith Business Park, and for me, they embody the spirit of SMEs.
After chatting with their CEO, Steven, and learning about the background of the company (which started as so many do - in a bedroom) and their progress over the years, I had the opportunity to meet with the staff and this is where the difference of small businesses really shines. It was like meeting a friend’s extended family.
I could see just how valued every single member of the team is, with a respect that goes far beyond their role or job title. I heard of holidays they have taken, their careers before coming on board with Steven and their individual strengths – no one was ‘just a number on the payroll’.
So, the next time you're considering where to shop or dine, I urge you to look beyond the florescent glow of corporate logos and instead seek out the hidden gems that make our community truly special. Embrace the heartbeat of our town and support your local small businesses.
> David Torrance is MSP for Kirkcaldy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.