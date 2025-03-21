There’s a cynicism about everything Fife Council does that is worryingly corrosive, and social media sits at the dark heart of this relentless negativity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s easy to bash the council given the sheer extent of its remit, and at times it does itself no favours, but the danger with heaping abuse on to every single initiative and statement is that it switches more people off, and that ought to be ringing alarm bells.

Turnouts at elections are already sliding. The stay at home used to be folk doing it as a protest - the really committed ones would get their ballot paper and scribble all over it, which at least meant they were actively engaged - but now too many just cannae be bothered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I strongly believe people should vote. I’d even make it mandatory - surely getting off your backside once every year or two is not too much to expect?

Social media comments have skewed so many debates (Pic: geralt/Pixabay)

But, we now expend more energy voting for a dancing dug on Britain’s Got Talent than we do picking the next politicians to serve us. Too many don’t seem to care, but still demand their right to howl in protest when decisions are made. You can’t have it both ways.

Glenrothes has a by-election next month following the death of Ross Vettraino. The turnout will be interesting. In January just 17% of voters bothered to turn out in Bannockburn, while one in Broxburn mustered 25%.

Turnouts on main polling days may be higher, but it is clear there is a huge swathe of the population completely disengaged from politics, and that apathy is, I believe, heavily fuelled by the comments which swamp every single council story on every single social media platform. A tsunami of bile and abuse that is rapidly becoming the norm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has become ‘the clowncil’ and, by default all councillors are clowncillors. Cheap words, but read them daily and more people start to use them in their own everyday online conversations.

Officers? Well, they have a stack of brown paper bags in their top drawer ready to process the next planning application, while councillors only show up to get their photos taken and are all a) useless and b) in it for themselves. It’s utter nonsense and needs called out - but it’s a bit like trying to turn back the tide.

I’ve worked with, and reported on councillors and officers for 40 years - I’ve annoyed a fair few of them too - and the breadth of the work they do is the polar opposite of the glib jibes they all face. They absolutely should be challenged robustly and held to account, but that isn’t what social media comments do. It’s just bile.

Every single story on the town centre which starts out as a positive development is shredded and skewed by the online commentators. Every shop closure is blamed on the council’s policies and its hefty business rates, no matter how often people are told councils don’t set the rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now we have casual racism infecting every single housing story with claims that homes should be for locals, not migrants.

Social media is a cesspit and it is getting worse. We used to talk face to face. Now we talk with our thumbs in an online conversation that goes round and round in circles and actually becomes the story; somewhere the actual facts are mangled or simply deemed irrelevant.

The civic conversation it could be - and sometimes is - has crashed out of control. Online, you can say what you want without any comeback. But words matter.

And right now they matter more than ever.