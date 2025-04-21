St Andrews caravan park bid for more pitches to meet growing demand is thrown out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bid to extend a caravan park in Fife has been thrown out by councillors - despite the company cutting the number of pitches by half.

Devonshaw Ltd wanted a change of use for an area of land from touring and camping to form 33 static pitches at its caravan park at Knockhill Of Nydie, Strathkinness.

The company bought the suite in 2021 and changed it from a touring and camping facility to a static holiday caravan site with nine units on site and a further 26 pitches either on site or under construction,

Last year it submitted plans to expand with an additional 68 pitches, but, faced with concerns of over-development, it scaled back its plans to 33 static caravan pitches for holidaymakers

The caravan park says it needs the extra pitches to cater for growing demand (Pic: Google Maps)

It proposed a parking space for each one, plus decking.

Of its original plans, it said: “The proposals will integrate well with the existing caravan park, and they will provide much needed and valued additional static holiday accommodation at St Andrews Holiday Estate to help meet the continuing tourism demand in North East Fife.”

But this week, councillors rejected the scaled down lans.

It ruled the development would have““an adverse impact on neighbouring residential property - by virtue of its form, scale and layout would result in an overdevelopment of the site resulting in an unacceptable intensification of use which fails to acknowledge the established character of the site.”

The company has the right to consider lodging an appeal.