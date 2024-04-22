St Andrews caravan park unveils plans for 68 more pitches to meet growing demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Andrews Holiday Estate in Knockhill Of Nydie could more than double in size, if plans from owners, Devonshaw Ltd, are approved.

The caravan park near Strathkinness in North East Fife has asked for planning permission to create 68 new static caravan pitches for holidaymakers. The land is already being used as a touring/tent pitch area, but if planning permission is approved, it would make room for more static caravan users.

Devonshaw Ltd acquired the St Andrews Lodge Park in 2021 - it was previously known as Nydie Campsite. Since then it has developed the site from a touring and camping site into a static holiday caravan site.

The caravan park says it needs the extra pitches to cater for growing demand (Pic: Google Maps)

There are currently nine caravan pitches at the campground with 26 more on site or under construction.

“The proposals will integrate well with the existing caravan park, and they will provide much needed and valued additional static holiday accommodation at St Andrews Holiday Estate to help meet the continuing tourism demand in North East Fife,” a planning statement said.

"The proposed development comprises 68 new holiday lodges which will form an extension to the existing St Andrews Lodge Park, with the proposed lodges being largely contained within a perimeter of existing and consented lodge structures along the southern, eastern and northern site boundaries."

The plans include internal roadways, footpaths, car parking, decking, and landscaping.

Developers said the caravans would be for holiday use only, and each pitch would be served by a parking space and decking would be provided for each pitch. The caravan park is building the pitches for "self-contained" holiday caravans only - in other words the park won't need more communal showers or washing facilities.