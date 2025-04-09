STEM day at Kirkcaldy school was a celebration of achievement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I recently received an invitation to attend Dunnikier Primary Schools STEM Open Day.

It was a celebration of their recent achievement of the prestigious STEM Nation Award, presented by Education Scotland.

This accolade is a testament to the school's dedication to fostering a robust STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education environment, aligning with the Scottish Government's STEM education and training strategy.

I thoroughly enjoyed my day – from learning about the STEM Nation Awards and Dunnikier’s success in following the pathway, to the experiments and activities that filled every classroom. Kirsten Petrie, a key figure in Dunnikier's STEM journey, spoke to us about the school's path to achieving the award, highlighting how innovative approaches and collaborative efforts that have been instrumental in their success.

Dunnikier Primary School's STEM Open Day, (Pic: Submitted)

Latterly, we heard from Alli Roy and Gillian Eaves, who spoke about STEM at Dunnikier and throughout Fife. Both underscored the region's commitment to nurturing future generations of scientists, engineers, and innovators.

The open day featured a variety of engaging STEM activities in each classroom, showcasing the creativity and enthusiasm of the students. There was ‘Kitchen Chemistry’, a visit from Raytheon, coding activities and a whole classroom on the Scottish invention of the telephone! These activities were ably supported by pupil helpers from Balwearie High School, whose participation was notable and appreciated, not only for their hands-on help, but also a able role models for the younger pupils.

STEM Nation, designed by Education Scotland, aims to celebrate, promote, and build on effective practices in STEM education across Scotland. Dunnikier Primary School's achievement is a shining example of what can be accomplished via a dedicated staff team. It was wonderful to see the efforts of the teachers and leadership team come to fruition after months of hard work, and I know that they will continue to strive to ensure that Dunikier Primary is a place where STEM thrives.

I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dunnikier Primary School for their exceptional hospitality – it was wonderful to see the children so enthusiastic, and the participation from sixth year Balwearie pupils was particularly impressive and greatly appreciated. Again, my thanks to Dunnikier Primary for the invitation to attend. I would like to congratulate them on providing a wonderful learning environment for their pupils with STEM at the forefront.