As your MP, I receive emails and have conversations with members of our community about many things, but few are as frustrating as the fact that, 30 years on from the Disability Discrimination Act of 1995, there are still train stations in our area that are not fully accessible.

This isn’t just an issue for disabled people, it affects a wide range of people in our community. Just the other day, while I was at Burntisland train station, two women with double buggies had to carry them up the stairs after getting off the train. It was a vivid reminder that our outdated infrastructure is holding people back from travelling freely and safely.

Stations like Burntisland, Cowdenbeath and Kinghorn continue to have serious barriers to step-free access, whether it’s wheelchair users, older residents, parents and carers with prams, or travellers with heavy luggage. In 2025, this is simply not acceptable.

I recently met with Network Rail to discuss what needs to happen to make Burntisland Station fully accessible - this is the station with the highest footfall.

Melanie Ward MP at Burntisland Station (Pic: Submitted)

The first step, and it may sound obvious, is for a feasibility study to be carried out. This would identify exactly what work is required and how much it would cost. The next step would be to secure the funding. But despite the urgency of the issue, Network Rail has not yet commissioned a feasibility study.

That’s why I’ve made it a priority to press Network Rail to get moving. I’ve raised this matter directly with the Secretary of State for Transport and last week tabled a Parliamentary Question. Unfortunately our local stations were not among the 50 stations selected by the previous Tory Government in 2024 for support as part of the Access for All programme. I will continue to push this forward.

I’ve spoken out in Parliament about this issue, raised it with government ministers, and am continuing to push the case for our local stations to get the accessibility upgrades we urgently need.

I’ll keep working closely with local residents, community councils, and campaigners to make sure your voices are heard. If you’ve been affected by these access issues, please get in touch. You can email me at [email protected]. Together, we can keep the pressure up and make real change happen.