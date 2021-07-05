Time to take a fresh look at Volunteers' Green - Kirkcaldy's our own dear green place

The road out of lockdown still has many variables, but they are slowly dissipating, and more people are returning in good numbers - many, possibly, for the first time in years.

The known challenges remain, but there is a sense of positivity where there was once nothing but negativity.

This week, we begin a conversation which we hope will spotlight Volunteers’ Green - the sole green space in the town centre.

Volunteers' Green, Kirkcaldy

Rich in history, it feels largely forgotten.

Our online comment has already sparked a huge response, and we thank all who have contributed.

It was clear that many hadn’t used the green for years, and many more felt its gates were a barrier to entry.

But equally, some want it left alone - why fix something that, while a bit drab and threadbare, isn’t fundamentally broken?

Our view is that the the tranquility the green offers must be maintained, and it given the respect it commands given its rich history.

But, we also believe we can achieve that while bringing it back into full use as part of the redeveloped waterfront.

Could Volunteers Green be our own mini- version of Princes Street gardens. Our own dear green place where people come to meet, to relax, to grab lunch, and to enjoy.

It should be as inviting and colourful as any of our parks, and as open too.